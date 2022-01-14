COLUMN: Canned cakes, bread not all they're 'baked' to be

According to the “Preserve It Fresh, Preserve It Safe” newsletter, information on baking and “canning” breads and cakes in jars has been circulating for at least 25 years and, more recently, has been shared on social media. One recipe you might see says to bake cakes or breads in canning jars. Then once they are done and steaming hot, to place a canning lid and screw band on top and (ta-da!) you have a vacuum-sealed jar of baked goods to give your family and friends. Some recipes claim they will keep for a year. But, hold on! Don’t be so fast to assume this practice is really all it is “baked” up to be.

The biggest concern with these types of recipes is the risk of Clostridium botulinum. If the Clostridium botulinum spores are allowed to germinate and grow, a deadly botulinum toxin is produced. Even tiny amounts of this toxin can cause an often deadly disease called botulism. The finished product is a low-acid, moist product in a jar with little to no oxygen, and when stored at room temperature, it creates a perfect environment for the spores to germinate and grow. Several research studies from universities have shown that bread or cake products in home canning jars may support the growth of Clostridium botulinum spores.

The National Center for Home Food Preservation strongly recommends not to bake and can cakes and breads in canning jars. The risk of botulism is real and can be fatal. Consumers should not take unnecessary risks with this microorganism. If someone gives you a homemade version of bread or cake in a canning jar, assume it is unsafe to consume and discard the contents and the jar.

There is also the risk of personal injury and damage to ovens due to potential glass breakage during the baking process. Canning jars are intended for use in a boiling water, atmospheric steam and/or pressure canners. Canning jars are not designed for the high, dry heat of ovens, and jar manufacturers do not recommend this heat treatment.

Some people ask about commercially produced breads and cakes in jars or cans. Commercial processing uses additives, preservatives and processing controls that cannot be replicated in home recipes. Only purchase breads and jars in cans that contain additives to prevent microbial growth and meet all labeling requirements for commercial food. There are no research-based recipes for doing this process at home.

April Anderson is Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.

