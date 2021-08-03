COLUMN: Farmers markets connect local communities

National Farmers Market Week, which runs from Aug. 1-7, is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based 503(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. It is an opportunity to showcase the value of farmers markets in our communities.
Farmers markets support Wisconsin’s small and diversified farms and circulate money back into our local economies. Each year tens of thousands of farmers sell directly to consumers at farmers markets nationwide, generating $2.4 billion revenue according to a recent estimate by local food researchers based on 2017 USDA Ag Census Data. The 2015 Local Food Marketing Practices Survey also noted that more than 80 percent of all direct market food sales occurred within 100 miles of the farm.
Farmers markets have always been a hub for innovation. When farmers have opted or been forced out of the traditional supply chain, farmers markets have served as a lifeline to their business, filling a vital role to move their goods from field to plate.
Farmers markets serve as community hubs. Farmers markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system. Farmers markets are a hub for connection and collective action around shared values.
Farmers markets have always been essential. They bring communities together with nutritious food, support the livelihoods of local farmers, contribute to the wellbeing of our planet, and so much more.
But nothing has emphasized the intrinsic role farmers markets play in our food system quite like a global pandemic. Over the past year, market operators have quickly adapted to implement innovative safety practices, keeping their communities healthy and fed.
Visit your local farmers market to show your support.
April Anderson is UW-Extension Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.