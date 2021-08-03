COLUMN: Farmers markets connect local communities

National Farmers Market Week, which runs from Aug. 1-7, is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based 503(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. It is an opportunity to showcase the value of farmers markets in our communities.

Farmers markets support Wisconsin’s small and diversified farms and circulate money back into our local economies. Each year tens of thousands of farmers sell directly to consumers at farmers markets nationwide, generating $2.4 billion revenue according to a recent estimate by local food researchers based on 2017 USDA Ag Census Data. The 2015 Local Food Marketing Practices Survey also noted that more than 80 percent of all direct market food sales occurred within 100 miles of the farm.

Farmers markets have always been a hub for innovation. When farmers have opted or been forced out of the traditional supply chain, farmers markets have served as a lifeline to their business, filling a vital role to move their goods from field to plate.