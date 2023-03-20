March is National Nutrition Month. This annual campaign was established in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The theme this year is “Fuel for the Future.” The Monroe County Nutrition Coalition would like to invite everyone to learn more about making informed food choices as well as developing healthy eating and physical activity habits.

During the first week of this campaign we are encouraged to eat with the environment in mind. Try to buy foods in season and shop locally. Aim to purchase foods that use minimal packaging. Make an effort to eat more plant-based meals and snacks. Consider starting a container or backyard garden to grow food at home if you don’t already.

In the course of the second week the goal is to see a registered dietitian nutritionist. Contemplate asking your doctor for a referral to an RDN. Be sure to find an RDN who specializes in your specific needs. You can learn how nutrient needs can change with age and receive nutrition information that is personalized to meet your individual health goals.

Once we get to the third week the objective is to stay nourished while also saving money. Try to plan your meals and snacks ahead of time. Before purchasing groceries be sure to see what food you already have on hand. Aim to use a grocery list and try in incorporate items that are on sale. Be aware of community resources such as local food banks, SNAP, and WIC.

During the fourth week we are invited to eat a variety of foods from all the food groups. Strive to eat foods in a variety of different forms including canned, dried, fresh and frozen. Be sure to include your favorite cultural foods and traditions. Work on practicing gratitude for your body by giving it the fuel it needs and by avoiding fad diets that promote unnecessary restrictions.

In the course of the fifth week the goal is to make tasty foods at home. Consider trying new flavors and foods from around the world. Work on developing your cooking and meal preparation skills. Find creative ways to use leftovers so they don’t go to waste. Eat with friends and family as often as you can to create happy memories.

If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate National Nutrition Month, try one or more of the following ideas:

Commit to trying a new fruit and/or vegetable each week.

Give family members a role in meal planning and let them pick out different recipes to try.

Plan to eat more meals together as a family.

Practice mindful eating by limiting screen time at mealtime. Try more meatless meals — choices like beans, peas and lentils are versatile plant-based protein sources that work in a variety of dishes.

Let everyone help with food preparation – a skill for people of all ages.

Bring out the flavors of food by trying new herbs, spices or citrus fruit like lemon or lime.

For more information about National Nutrition Month go to: https://www.eatright.org