COLUMN: Overcoming hurdles to healthy eating

What has stopped you from changing your eating habits in the past? What do you think might stop you in the future? Replacing a bad habit with a good habit takes time and patience. It requires several steps, from setting goals to getting support. One of the most important steps is figuring out what your barriers are.

The best way to overcome barriers is to identify them ahead of time and have a backup plan to deal with them. Some barriers are the kind that keep you from even trying to change a habit. Other barriers pop up later. When you hit a barrier — and most people do — get support. Talk to your family members and friends to see if someone wants to be active with you or cheer you on. Also, keep in mind that slip-ups are normal. Expect them, and have a plan for how to get back on track.

There are many reasons why you may not want to try to change your eating habits. Here are some frequent barriers and some solutions to them.

“I’ll never be able to change how I eat.” Not believing you can do something is often really just a fear of failure. People put off making changes in their lives because of this fear. This kind of barrier can keep you from even starting to make a lifestyle change. But it can also crop up on days when you feel discouraged. Possible solutions: Carefully define “success” and “failure.” If your goal is to improve your food choices or lose a modest amount of weight, you will probably be successful. A goal to lose an unrealistic amount of weight, “cure” a disease, or eat “perfectly,” is just not realistic and may very well lead to failure. Set small, measurable goals. Eating two pieces of fruit a day is a pretty easy goal to reach. Giving up your favorite food is much harder, and you will be more likely to not even try.

“I don’t have time to make changes.” This is a very common reason not to change. It can take the form of “my life is too busy,” or “I’m always feeling rushed,” or “I have more important things to do.” Possible solutions: Learn ways to manage your time better. Find time-management techniques that work for you. Ask others how they manage to fit good nutrition into their lives. Don’t try to make too many changes at once. Small changes take less time, but they add up. Ask your family and friends for help as you change your eating behavior. Cook quick meals. Many people believe that to eat well, you need a lot of time to cook. But there are many cookbooks on how to prepare quick, healthy meals.

“I don’t like healthy foods.” Many people use this reason or variations of it such as “I don’t like vegetables,” “I don’t like low-fat foods,” or “I really crave sweets and high-fat foods. I’ll miss them.” Often a fear of the unknown is behind these reasons. Possible solutions: Give it time. Food preferences are slow to change, but they do change over time. Making a new behavior a habit usually takes three months or more. Decide to withhold your judgments about what you like and dislike in foods until you have given the new foods a chance. Take it slow. You don’t have to give up favorite foods completely, but you may have to change how often you eat them. Make your changes small, and give yourself time to adjust. Recognize how others influence your food preferences. Carrots aren’t nearly as tempting (or as profitable for the sellers) as cheesecake. And advertisers know it and play upon people’s preferences. Recognize advertising ploys as a way of manipulating your tastes.

“Health foods cost too much.” It’s true that things like fresh produce, whole-grain breads, and other healthy food items can cost more than fast foods and junk foods. Sometimes it seems like your budget would do better if you just ate cheap fast food every day. But you can stay within your budget by putting in some extra time planning, shopping, and cooking. And the more time you invest, the more money you’ll save. Possible solutions: Plan a week’s worth of meals at a time so that you’re not as likely to go out to eat on the spur of the moment. Plan menus so that you have leftovers for future meals. At the grocery store, save money by buying store brands instead of name brands and by shopping in the bulk foods aisle. If you’re trying to stretch your food budget, consider utilizing your local food pantry. If you’re not used to cooking, start learning. It’s not hard to cook simple, inexpensive, healthy meals.

Resource: https:mottchildren.org/health-library/zx3327.

April Anderson is Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.

