COLUMN: Teamwork solves stolen deer case in Monroe County

Thanks to timely teamwork with other Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens, I am pleased to report the 2020 case of the stolen buck is in the books as a solved case — with the property back home.

It was Oct. 24, 2020, when I received the complaint about a hunter whose eight-point buck had been stolen right off the bed of his truck while it was parked next to the Big Creed Fisheries Area near Cataract.

After gathering the complaint information, I requested help from other wardens to join the case, as the victim and the two suspects came from across the state. My investigative team for this case included three DNR wardens: Jake Donar of the Madison Warden Team, Ben Gruber who was field training with Donar (now Dodgeville Warden Team) and Kyle Johnson of the Warden Rock River Team.

We went to work, and our investigation revealed additional deer hunting violations in Monroe County as well as fishing and hunting violations in Columbia County involving these suspects.

However, the icing on the case cake was the ability to return the stolen buck to its rightful owner just 25 hours after the theft. I am not sure even the owner thought this quick return was possible! This is solely due to the professional, timely work of this investigative team.