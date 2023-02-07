When is the last time you used your slow cooker? If it’s been awhile, consider that slow cookers provide a variety of benefits. They can be used year-round, and they use less electricity than an oven. They help tenderize less-expensive cuts of meat as cooking is done for a long period of time at a low temperature—generally between 170 and 280 degrees Fahrenheit. Furthermore, a variety of foods can be cooked in a slow cooker, including desserts, main dishes, meats, poultry, soups, stews and side dishes.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service provides some helpful tips for preparing food safely in your slow cooker:

Keep perishable foods refrigerated until preparation time.

If you cut up vegetables and meat ahead of time, be sure to store them separately in the refrigerator. Why? The slow cooker may take several hours to reach a safe, bacteria-killing temperature. Continuous refrigeration ensures that bacteria won’t multiply rapidly, which is what occurs at room temperature.

In addition, always thaw meat or poultry before putting it into a slow cooker. Keep in mind that vegetables cook slower than meat and poultry in a slow cooker, so put the vegetables in first. Then add the meat and the liquid suggested in the recipe, such as broth, water, or sauce. Keep the lid in place except for stirring the food or checking for doneness.

Large cuts of meat and poultry may be cooked safely in a slow cooker. Since slow cookers are available in several sizes, though, be sure to refer to the instruction manual for suggested sizes of meat and poultry.

Most slow cookers have two or more settings. It’s recommended that you turn the cooker on the highest setting for the first hour of cooking time and then to low or the setting called for in your recipe. Nonetheless, it’s safe to cook foods on low the entire time if you need to leave right away and your preparation time is limited. While food is cooking and once it’s done, food will remain safe as long as the slow cooker is operating.

Do not store leftovers in your slow cooker. Store leftovers in shallow covered containers and refrigerate within two hours after cooking is completed. Reheating leftovers in a slow cooker is not recommended. Cooked food should be reheated until it reaches 165 degrees F. Then the hot food can be placed in a preheated slow cooker to keep it hot for serving—at least 140 degrees as measured with a food thermometer.