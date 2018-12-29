A Comanche fancy dancer visited Fort McCoy on Nov. 15 to share some of his traditional dances for National American Indian Month/Native American Heritage Month.
Jared Wahkinney has been competing at powwows in the Men's Fancy War Dance category for 10 years in his home state of Oklahoma and others. He has also been invited to showcase his skills throughout the United States and in Europe.
Fancy dance is a style of dance performed by multiple tribes in the United States, Wahkinney said.
"The dance itself is a very quick, athletic, fast-moving dance," he said. "The dance originated with the Piankishaw of Oklahoma. As Comanches, we liked to trade for everything we had. So we traded our songs, and they gave us this dance."
Wahkinney showed Fort McCoy community members the Comanche war dance and Comanche southern plains war dance. He then led volunteers from the audience in the Comanche two-step, a couples' social dance.
He also showed the audience his regalia, all of which was handmade by members of his family.
The observance was organized by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office and the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade.
Wahkinney is the nephew of Lt. Col. Mark Woommavovah, deputy commander of the 181st MFTB.
