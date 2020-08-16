Comment period begins for Upper Mississippi plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, released its draft Upper Mississippi River master plan and environmental assessment Aug. 14 and is seeking public comments.

The master plan encompasses the Upper Mississippi River from the Twin Cities to Lock and Dam 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa.

The Corps completed its first master plan for this area in 1948. Updates were developed in 1983 and 1988 in addition to a 2011 land use allocation plan.

In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, a final determination master plan’s draft environmental assessment will be made following a 30-day public review period. A copy of the draft EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: http://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/Public-Notices/.

The public review and comment period on the documents ends Sept. 17. Questions on the master plan or environmental assessment should be directed to Trevor Cyphers at 651-290-5031 or at UMRMasterPlan2019@usace.army.mil. Address all correspondence on this project, including formal comments on the environmental assessment, to District Commander, Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 180 Fifth Street East, St. Paul, MN 55101-1678.

