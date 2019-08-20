Leaders from throughout the Fort McCoy garrison, tenant organizations and state and local government agencies met in McCoy's Community Center on July 10 as part of a follow-up Army Community Partnership Conference at Fort McCoy. An initial related conference took place April 25 at Fort McCoy.
The conference supported the ACP program at Fort McCoy, which seeks to leverage the strength of federal, state and local governments to form partnerships that increase efficiencies and produce cost savings.
According to the Army Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management, the service's lead organization for the Army Community Partnership Program, the goal of the program is to transform Army installations through many types of partnership possibilities. Partnership agreements can be memorandums of understanding, memorandums of agreement, mutual-aid agreements, cooperative agreements, or intergovernmental support agreements.
"The integration of military life and the surrounding communities is significantly different today than from previous decades," according to the Army Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management web page (https://www.acsim.army.mil/partnerships/index.html. "Military installations and civilian communities are inextricably linked together. Most of our members and their families live, shop, work, play, and go to school in town. In fact, we now depend on our surrounding communities to teach our children, protect our loved ones and provide infrastructure so that the soldiers may fulfill their duties on the post. We should collaboratively seek partnerships for the benefit of all citizens."
Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
For more information about Fort McCoy, visit ohttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," or Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."
