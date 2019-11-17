The public is invited to join together for Tomah’s free community Thanksgiving dinner.
For the 27th consecutive year, local volunteers will prepare and serve turkey dinners during Mr. Ed’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The dinner will begin with a prayer at 11:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Murray’s on Main at 810 Superior Ave.
“We are so grateful to the community for their support in allowing us to continue my father’s work of spreading companionship with a meal on Thanksgiving Day,” said Chip Thompson, son of the dinner’s founder, Ed Thompson. “This dinner started because when my dad was down, out and alone,he knew he didn’t want anyone else feeling the loneliness he felt. We want to keep his traditions of giving and community alive. He would be humbled to know the dinner is still continuing”.
The public is encouraged to think of neighbors, friends and relatives who may need a meal or would otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving and invite them to the dinner. The dinner will end around 1 p.m. or when the food is gone.
Volunteers will be needed to help serve food, seat guests, prepare deliveries, deliver meals and share conversation. Monetary donations will be accepted the day of the dinner or can be mailed to: Mr. Ed’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 119 Alyssa St, Tomah, WI 54660. Donations of pie can be dropped off at Murray’s on Main.
Deliveries will be available for those who are shut in or working on Thanksgiving Day. To request a meal delivery or volunteer, please call 608-343-4956 by Monday, Nov. 25. Callers are asked to leave a message.
