Community Thanksgiving in Tomah continues with delivery, pick-up

Mr. Ed’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held for the 28th consecutive year on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

This year, due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, there will only be shut-in deliveries and pick-up dinners while food supplies last. Deliveries and pick-up orders will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Pick-up orders will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. The free traditional dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, corn, a dinner roll and a slice of pie (while available).

Ed Thompson, for whom the dinner continues in memoriam, founded the dinner in 1992 after falling on hard times the year before. After his passing in 2011, his family in the area continued his tradition.Thompson served two nonconsecutive terms as Tomah’s mayor, was a former alderperson and owned the Tee Pee Supper Club until his passing.

Tina Thompson, Ed Thompson’s daughter-in-law and event organizer, said “we are honored to be able to carry on this tradition in Ed’s memory. We know that he would be sad to not all be together in a big room, laughing, hugging and sharing stories, but he would want this to continue and for us to serve. His love and service live on through this holiday of gratitude."