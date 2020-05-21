Community worked to support school lunch program

We, also, can find beauty in our own backyard. Bonnie and Wayne Edgerton invested in three big jars of grape jelly and are feeding seven Baltimore orioles. Wayne has been a successful hunter this turkey season, bringing home two turkeys on two different weekends. James shot one turkey early in the season but since then turkeys on our land have remained disinterested in turkey and owl calls. Grandsons Jacob and Jared, in the woods early morning and late afternoon, enjoyed the opportunity to be outside and in the fresh air but that’s about it.

Where there is a will, there is a way. Pastor Bob, assisted by his wife Dorothy, served drive by communion on Good Friday and then again on Mother’s Day Sunday at Ridgeville for members of St. John’s, St. Peter’s and St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church. The cars line up in the driveway, social distancing a given, and drive up to be served. Bread and wine were received in a plastic packet while Pastor said familiar and beloved words; “Take eat….Take drink.” He also offers Sunday morning devotions while sitting in the living room at the parsonage. St. John’s member Lisa Gille has the technological expertise to set this up on Saturday afternoon, ready for a Sunday morning service that I can watch and listen to on my computer.