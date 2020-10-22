Complaints filed after controlled drug buy in La Crosse

Criminal complaints have been filed against three people after police conducted a controlled drug buy in La Crosse.

Kenneth D. Jackson, 32, La Crosse, faces felony charges of manufacture/delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and two counts of bail jumping. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Tashala M. Mitjans, 30, La Crosse, faces felony charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor charges of posssession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcelle Davis Jr., 18, La Crosse, faces a felony charge of manufacture/delivery of cocaine.

According to the three separate criminal complaints, police arranged with an informant to purchase $200 worth of crack cocaine from Jackson and Davis Sept. 25 at 1229 Hintgen Court. The purchase was completed with the informant turning over 1.3 grams of crack cocaine.

Police obtained a search warrant for Jackson's Hintgen Court residence, where police arrested him and Mitjans Sept. 29. The complaint against Jackson says police found 30 grams of marijuana and 11.5 grams of cocaine.