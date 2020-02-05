Congressional candidate Jason Church touts outsider status

“There is a need for a wall, and we need to build it,” he said.

He also said immigration procedures need to change.

“Immigration and naturalization are flawed, and they incentivize a lot of the illegal immigration that’s occurring,” Church said.

He said streamlining immigration procedures would also make the process better for legal immigrants.

Church criticized the federal deficit and said “we’re basically taxing our unborn grandchildren at this point.” He said reforms will eventually need to be made to the biggest programs, including Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. He said the latter two programs lack accountability and incentives to control costs.

“We don’t want to have anybody lose care under Medicare or Medicaid,” Church said. “We need to create systems that increase the efficiency of those systems.”

He said any changes to Social Security should look toward the long term.

“The people who paid into that, that’s their money,” Church said. “We need to make sure that system is solvent, and I think we need to look at things for younger generations that are living longer and change some of these rules that were made decades ago.”