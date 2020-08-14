Congressman says armed forces has right COVID-19 approach

The military has the right approach to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind said Thursday.
The La Crosse Democrat stopped in Tomah Thursday after a visit to Volk Field, where he observed the annual Northern Lightning training exercise.
Kind said precautions taken by the military are allowing the exercise, scheduled to run through Aug. 21, to be conducted without spreading a virus that has killed more than 166,000 Americans since February. He said military officers are implementing a strict protocol of mask-wearing, hand-washing and appropriate distancing.
"Our military has figured this out," Kind said. "They have been able to stay on top of the virus and prevent the spread within their ranks, which is important for our national security. If this is good enough for the U.S. military, why aren't we doing this more in our own community?"
Kind said COVID-19 still casts a large shadow over the economy and that the federal government has yet to produce a coordinated response.
"It has been seven months since the virus has hit our shores, and we still don't have a national strategy to defeat it," he said.
He said local hospitals are reporting shortages of personal protection equipment and testing supplies. He urged President Donald Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase production.
"We've forced 50 governors to go into the private marketplace by themselves and compete against each other, driving prices up while their budgets are collapsing," Kind said.
He expressed hope that Congress and the president can pass another economic relief package. He is skeptical that Trump's executive orders on enhanced unemployment benefits and suspending Social Security taxes can be implemented.
"The short-term measures (Trump) has proposed are unworkable," Kind said. "Hopefully we can come together in the next one or two weeks because clearly more assistance is needed. I have a paper mill in the district in Wisconsin Rapids ... and that's over 900 workers and their families who are about to go on unemployment, and they need those extra payments to stay in their homes and pay their bills."
He believes there is room for compromise on the cost of a relief package and the unemployment provision. The $600 per week unemployment supplement expired at the end of July, and he believes $400 per week has bi-partisan support.
Kind said any relief package must provide help for local governments.
"State and local government budgets are being decimated because of the economy," he said. "The federal government is the only entity that can provide a short-term backstop to keep essential services going. If we don't act, the economic decline will be that much deeper ... and the recovery will take that much longer."
Kind also supports funding for the U.S. Postal Service, which is expected to deliver a record number of absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
"We need a well-financed postal service," Kind said. "It's crucial for people in rural areas who need the service ... and it's also important for the integrity of our democracy."
Kind is seeking a 13th term in Congress. He is being challenged in the Nov. 3 general election by Republican and retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
