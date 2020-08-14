Congressman says armed forces has right COVID-19 approach

"We've forced 50 governors to go into the private marketplace by themselves and compete against each other, driving prices up while their budgets are collapsing," Kind said.

He expressed hope that Congress and the president can pass another economic relief package. He is skeptical that Trump's executive orders on enhanced unemployment benefits and suspending Social Security taxes can be implemented.

"The short-term measures (Trump) has proposed are unworkable," Kind said. "Hopefully we can come together in the next one or two weeks because clearly more assistance is needed. I have a paper mill in the district in Wisconsin Rapids ... and that's over 900 workers and their families who are about to go on unemployment, and they need those extra payments to stay in their homes and pay their bills."

He believes there is room for compromise on the cost of a relief package and the unemployment provision. The $600 per week unemployment supplement expired at the end of July, and he believes $400 per week has bi-partisan support.

Kind said any relief package must provide help for local governments.