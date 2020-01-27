Conservancy to protect 111 acres of land near sand mine

One-hundred eleven acres of farmland bordering a large sand mine operation in Monroe County will remain untouched.

Mississippi Valley Conservancy announced Jan. 23 that Peg Brenneke has agreed to a permanent conservation easement for her land located in the town of Greenfield. The farm has been in Brenneke's family since her grandparents, Bertha and Tony Scholze, purchased the land in 1942.

The land has been eroded by poor farming practices but was restored through modern land husbandry techniques, including sediment basins to slow runoff, tree planting, contour planting and crop rotation.

“I’m doing this in memory of my grandparents,” Brenneke said.

Covia Corporation (formerly Unimin) opened the mine in 2013 after purchasing multiple residences and farms in the Tunnel City area. Brenneke declined to sell despite Covia setting up operations on adjacent land.

"The transition from Peg’s land to the mine is emotionally jarring. You emerge from Peg’s forest, and just beyond her fence is absolute desolation with no living plants or animals,” said Zac Millbrand, stewardship coordinator at the conservancy.