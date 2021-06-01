Conservation acreage added in Monroe County

The result is a 110-acre tract of undeveloped wooded bluffland, prairie, hundreds of seeps and springs, and a tributary to Big Creek, a class I trout stream. Here on the scenic ridges, the pasqueflower blooms each spring, and in the bottoms, skunk cabbage and swamp saxifrage thrive. The property, about eight miles north of Sparta, is home to a variety of wildlife including northern bobwhite and American woodcock, both bird species of special concern.

Since acquiring the Canniff’s 88 acres, Pete has supervised a large managed tree harvest of overripe white pine and is now busy replanting white oak trees.

“I’ve got 500 trees in the ground,” he laughs. “It’s just a drop in the bucket. When you buy a piece of land, you buy a lot of work!”

On his original 22 acres, he has planted white oak, hickory, cherry and white pine.

According to Chris Kirkpatrick, conservancy conservation specialist, “The work that Pete is doing to both conserve and care for his land will have positive impacts on the Driftless Area in the decades to come.”

Said Pete, “I hope I can start something in this neighborhood. I hope I can get a couple of my neighbors to do the same thing. I want to use my example to spread the word.”