The Monroe County Land Conservation Department will be hosting a Land Stewardship Awards Banquet to recognize and celebrate the 2018 Conservation Farmer, Conservationist and Tree Farmer of the Year Saturday, Jan. 26 beginning at 6 p.m.
The department will recognize outstanding individuals nominated and selected by their peers who have a history of land stewardship and commitment to conservation.
This year’s award winners are:
- Conservationist of the Year – Joe Cook, German instructor and sustainability coordinator for Sparta Area School District.
- Conservation Farmer of the Year – Mark and Betty Henthorne family.
- Tree Farmer of the Year – Leo Fischer.
The banquet will be held at Jake’s Northwoods in Sparta and will consist of an evening meal, program featuring Monroe County’s first county conservationist Wayne Edgerton, award presentations and youth poster contest recognition.
Tickets are $10 each, and registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 18.
Tickets can be purchased through the Land Conservation Dept., 820 Industrial Dr., Suite 3, Sparta, WI 54656. Contact Connie at 608.269.8973, email: connie.holzl@co.monroe.wi.us or visit co.monroe.wi.us/departments/land-conservation/ for additional information.
