The National Resources Conservation Service will hold a local working group meeting Friday, Sept. 6 at the Barney Center in Sparta.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by 11 a.m.
The general public is welcome. Farmers, landowners and organizations involved in conservation and agriculture are especially encouraged to attend.
The meeting in Sparta is one of 18 to be held across Wisconsin in August and September to gather input and help set priorities for U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs under the 2018 Farm Bill.
For more information, contact Jon Field at jon.field@usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.