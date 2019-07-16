{{featured_button_text}}

The National Resources Conservation Service will hold a local working group meeting Friday, Sept. 6 at the Barney Center in Sparta.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by 11 a.m.

The general public is welcome. Farmers, landowners and organizations involved in conservation and agriculture are especially encouraged to attend.

The meeting in Sparta is one of 18 to be held across Wisconsin in August and September to gather input and help set priorities for U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs under the 2018 Farm Bill.

For more information, contact Jon Field at jon.field@usda.gov.

