Construction advances on simulation training building at Fort McCoy

As of March 17, contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Illinois., has made significant progress in the construction of the sixth and final new simulation training building in the 200 block at Fort McCoy. The building, once finished, will complete the installation’s Simulation Center and Mission Command Campus.

The same contractor built five other buildings that began construction more than a year ago.

This building has the foundation, walls, roof, and other exterior items installed and interior work also under way, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

When completed, all of the new simulation buildings will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security. The new simulation buildings will offer more opportunities to bring in more training, said DPTMS Training Support Officer Rob Weisbrod.

“We have been moving some things into the new buildings,” Weisbrod said. “The completion of these buildings is further investment into the installation’s simulations training capability. This is a capability that greatly supports the needs of our training customers.”