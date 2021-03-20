Construction advances on simulation training building at Fort McCoy

As of March 17, contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Illinois., has made significant progress in the construction of the sixth and final new simulation training building in the 200 block at Fort McCoy. The building, once finished, will complete the installation’s Simulation Center and Mission Command Campus.
The same contractor built five other buildings that began construction more than a year ago.
This building has the foundation, walls, roof, and other exterior items installed and interior work also under way, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.
When completed, all of the new simulation buildings will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security. The new simulation buildings will offer more opportunities to bring in more training, said DPTMS Training Support Officer Rob Weisbrod.
“We have been moving some things into the new buildings,” Weisbrod said. “The completion of these buildings is further investment into the installation’s simulations training capability. This is a capability that greatly supports the needs of our training customers.”
Simulators and trainers in use at Fort McCoy include: the Home Station Instrumentation Training System; Virtual Battle Space Simulation; Call-For-Fire Trainer; Individual and Collective Engagement Skills Trainers; Virtual Clearance Training Suite; High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle Egress Assistance Trainer; Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected Vehicle Common Driver Trainer; and more, Weisbrod said.
Simulations training is a large part of operations during exercises and other training events at Fort McCoy, Weisbrod said. An example is when Reserve soldiers completed gunnery training during Operation Cold Steel in years past. Operation Cold Steel was the Army Reserve’s first large-scale live-fire training and crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise.
During that training, team members with Fort McCoy’s Virtual Battle Space 3 simulation facility played a direct role in training through use of the Mounted Machine Gun Trainer Plug-in Vehicle Crew Evaluator software program.
The VBS3 software program allowed hundreds of soldiers to see Fort McCoy ranges in virtual reality and helped each of the three-person gunnery crews practice for their actual range missions, said Mike Latour, senior consultant and trainer with contractor Booz-Allen-Hamilton Inc., which supports the DPTMS VBS3 facility.
“The program is great because it allows (the crew) to see what it’s like to be in their vehicles, see how to choose their targets, and helps them understand the scoring they will have during actual live-fire sessions,” Latour said.
Units also utilize the Engagement Skills Trainers, which support pre-marksmanship and sustainment training, Weisbrod said.
“The new buildings will fully support our strategic plans with the required infrastructure,” Weisbrod said. “The new facilities allow us greater capability for future collective and joint exercises.”