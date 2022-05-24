 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Construction on Hwy. ET starts May 31

  • 0

The reconstruction of Hwy. ET between Flare Avenue and Nicholas Street in the towns of LaGrange and Tomah is tentatively scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 31. The highway will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by Sept. 30.

Gerke Excavating of Tomah has been awarded a $2.6 million contract for the project. The project is being funded through the Surface Transportation Program, the Highway Safety Improvement Program and Monroe County and will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The project includes roadway widening, vertical and horizontal realignment, drainage improvements, new asphalt pavement, pavement markings and the reconstruction of the intersections with Flagship Avenue and Flatiron Avenue.

For further information, contact the county highway department at 608-269-8740 or highways@co.monroe.wi.us.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monroe County urged to mask up

Monroe County is one of seven in Wisconsin that have reached high COVID-19 levels, meaning residents should wear masks in public indoor settin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News