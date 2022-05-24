Construction on Hwy. ET starts May 31

The reconstruction of Hwy. ET between Flare Avenue and Nicholas Street in the towns of LaGrange and Tomah is tentatively scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 31. The highway will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by Sept. 30.

Gerke Excavating of Tomah has been awarded a $2.6 million contract for the project. The project is being funded through the Surface Transportation Program, the Highway Safety Improvement Program and Monroe County and will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The project includes roadway widening, vertical and horizontal realignment, drainage improvements, new asphalt pavement, pavement markings and the reconstruction of the intersections with Flagship Avenue and Flatiron Avenue.

For further information, contact the county highway department at 608-269-8740 or highways@co.monroe.wi.us.

