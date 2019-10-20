Contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tennessee, has begun work on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-led project to build seven new military family housing units at the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy.
A contract of $6.6 million was awarded to Relyant Global in May, and the notice to proceed with work was acknowledged on June 11, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers resident office at Fort McCoy. The contract completion date is June 10, 2020.
As of Sept. 20, the contractor has completed ground preparation work for the new units and was building up their resources to further the construction, Green said.
The construction includes building three four-bedroom and four three-bedroom houses, Green said. Work includes site preparation work, utilities and pavement construction and electrical and natural gas systems installation.
In 2017, Fort McCoy accepted the completion of 56 new homes, which brought the total in the housing area to 113. This project will increase the housing area’s total to 120 homes when completed.
An Army Housing Market Analysis completed in 2017 determined Fort McCoy has a housing requirement of 134 units based on personnel needs for housing. A housing deficit was created when Fort McCoy discontinued a lease for 80 homes in Tomah in 2011.
According to housing manager Zachery Hynes with the Directorate of Public Works Housing Division, 22 of the current 113 homes are officer homes (nine three-bedroom and 13 four-bedroom), and 91 are enlisted homes (55 three-bedroom and 36 four-bedroom).
“All of these new units will be officer housing,” Hynes said. “We’re glad the work is being completed to get us to the 120 homes we are authorized. It will help minimize our lengthy waiting list.”
The DPW Housing Division will be in charge of the new units once complete.
Relyant Global is also the contractor for a new $7 million shipping and receiving center at Fort McCoy.
