Construction scheduled for Hwy. 173
Nearly 20 miles of Hwy. 173 from Hwy. 21 to the Juneau/Wood county line will undergo construction later this year.

The project includes rehabilitation and replacement of several structures, removal of the existing pavement and placement of a new asphalt surface.

The low bidder for the project was American Asphalt of Wisconsin of Mosinee at $9.3 million.

The majority of the work will be scheduled between Memorial Day and Labor Day, with a projected completion date of Sept. 24.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

