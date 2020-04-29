Construction scheduled for Hwy. 173

Nearly 20 miles of Hwy. 173 from Hwy. 21 to the Juneau/Wood county line will undergo construction later this year.
The project includes rehabilitation and replacement of several structures, removal of the existing pavement and placement of a new asphalt surface.
The low bidder for the project was American Asphalt of Wisconsin of Mosinee at $9.3 million.
The majority of the work will be scheduled between Memorial Day and Labor Day, with a projected completion date of Sept. 24.
