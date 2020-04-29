Construction scheduled for Hwy. 173

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 20 miles of Hwy. 173 from Hwy. 21 to the Juneau/Wood county line will undergo construction later this year.

The project includes rehabilitation and replacement of several structures, removal of the existing pavement and placement of a new asphalt surface.

The low bidder for the project was American Asphalt of Wisconsin of Mosinee at $9.3 million.

The majority of the work will be scheduled between Memorial Day and Labor Day, with a projected completion date of Sept. 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.