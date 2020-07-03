You are the owner of this article.
Construction to impact access to Tomah Mayo clinic
Starting Monday, July 6 the city of Tomah will begin installing new water and sewer lines beneath Butts Avenue from Jackson Street south to Juneau Street and impact access to the Mayo Clinic Health System Tomah Clinic

Patients and staff will continue to have access to the clinic using Pearl Street or an alley between Pearl and Jackson that runs east-west from Ann Street to the drive north of the clinic.

Signage is being installed to direct traffic to the clinic as work progresses on Butts Avenue.

Water service to the clinic will change as well. However, any interruptions will be scheduled for times when the clinic is closed.

Work will continue through the end of August.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

