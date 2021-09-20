Construction will delay travel on Hwy. PP in Monroe County

Highway PP in Monroe County from the village of Oakdale to Hwy. 21, will be reduced to one lane of travel during daylight hours Sept. 13-24 to accommodate construction of highway safety improvements.

Delays of 15 minutes or longer should be expected, and travel speeds will be reduced. Flaggers will be stationed to guide traffic through the work zone and protect work crews. Roadway users are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The project, designed to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes, will include paving shoulders along three horizontal curves, construction of centerline rumble strips and grooved edge lines, placement of durable pavement markings and installation of roadside delineation and traffic control signs. Mathy Construction of Onalaska was awarded a $268,429 contract to complete the project.

The project is funded by the High Risk Rural Road Program and Monroe County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.