The lineup is set for local elections in 2019.
Four Tomah City Council seats and two school board seats are up for election. The deadline for candidates to fill was Jan. 2.
For city council, all incumbent council members — Mary Ann Komiskey (District 1), Jeff Cram (District 3), Travis Scholze (District 5) and Wayne Kling (District 7) have filed to run and have returned their nomination papers.
Three races will be contested with Cram the only incumbent running unopposed.
Adam Gigous is challenging Komiskey in District 1, Donna Evans is challenging Kling in District 7, and Susan Holme is challenging Remy Gomez in District 8. All challengers have returned their nomination papers.
The District 8 seat is up for election since Gomez was appointed to the position Nov. 14 following former council member Larry Siekert’s resignation in September. Voters will fill the remainder of the two-year term, which expires in 2020.
The two seats up for election on the Tomah School Board will be contested.
Incumbents Gary Grovesteen and Pam Buchda have declared candidacies, along with challenger Kling, who will run for school board and city council simultaneously. School board members serve three-year terms.
None of the races generated a sufficient number of candidates to require a February primary. The general election is April 2, 2019.
