Convention of States meeting Feb. 9 in West Salem

  • 0

A group of citizens seeking a convention of the states will meet Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Westview Inn Restaurant in West Salem starting at 6 p.m.

The group wants to invoke Article V of the U.S. constitution and trigger a convention of the states that would:

  • Impose fiscal restraints on the federal government.
  • Enact term limits for Congress and federal officials.
  • Limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.

For more information, contact Betty Stoltenberg at 507-273-7094 or visit conventionofstates.com.

