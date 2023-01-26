Convention of States meeting Feb. 9 in West Salem

A group of citizens seeking a convention of the states will meet Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Westview Inn Restaurant in West Salem starting at 6 p.m.
The group wants to invoke Article V of the U.S. constitution and trigger a convention of the states that would:
- Impose fiscal restraints on the federal government.
- Enact term limits for Congress and federal officials.
- Limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.
For more information, contact Betty Stoltenberg at 507-273-7094 or visit conventionofstates.com.