Convention of States meeting Nov. 17 in Sparta

A group of citizens seeking a convention of the states will meet Thursday, Nov. 17 at the American Legion Hall in Sparta starting at 6 p.m.

The group wants to invoke Article V of the U.S. constitution and trigger a convention of the states that would:

  • Impose fiscal restraints on the federal government.
  • Enact term limits for Congress and federal officials.
  • Limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.

“Our purpose for this meeting is to educate people and to talk about where we go from here,” COS district captain Ernie Thackeray said. “Now is the time for us to invoke this important tool to return power to the states and ‘We the People.’”

For more information, contact Betty Stoltenberg at 507-273-7094 or visit conventionofstates.com.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

