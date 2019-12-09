Convicted felon charged after hunting deer

A Camp Douglas man previously convicted of a felony is facing new charges for possession of a firearm after he went hunting.

James Wilson, 42, of Camp Douglas is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 8 a.m. Nov. 24 two Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens arrived at a residence in Orange to follow up on a deer hunting investigation for the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 23, information was received Wilson had been hunting behind his residence with a firearm. A records check showed no hunting license for Wilson and that he was a convicted felon.

The wardens spoke to Wilson, who said he harvested a doe the previous morning that he killed with a crossbow. Wilson agreed to show the crossbow, which the wardens noted did not have any bolts that appeared to have been recently shot through a deer.

Wilson then agreed to show the warden the deer, which was hanging from a pole in the back of the residence. Upon examining the entry wound of the doe, the wardens could tell the deer had been shot with a firearm and not a crossbow.

