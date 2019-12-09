Convicted felon charged after hunting deer

A Camp Douglas man previously convicted of a felony is facing new charges for possession of a firearm after he went hunting.
James Wilson, 42, of Camp Douglas is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8 a.m. Nov. 24 two Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens arrived at a residence in Orange to follow up on a deer hunting investigation for the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 23, information was received Wilson had been hunting behind his residence with a firearm. A records check showed no hunting license for Wilson and that he was a convicted felon.
The wardens spoke to Wilson, who said he harvested a doe the previous morning that he killed with a crossbow. Wilson agreed to show the crossbow, which the wardens noted did not have any bolts that appeared to have been recently shot through a deer.
Wilson then agreed to show the warden the deer, which was hanging from a pole in the back of the residence. Upon examining the entry wound of the doe, the wardens could tell the deer had been shot with a firearm and not a crossbow.
Upon further questioning, Wilson changed his story. He agreed to take the wardens to the kill site, which was on a nearby property. Wilson said he was seated underneath a stand, and that he was the only one who hunted in that area.
The wardens observed a large amount of underbrush and saplings between the area where Wilson said he shot the crossbow and where the deer was killed, which the wardens observed would make it “almost impossible” for the deer to have been shot at that distance with a crossbow.
Examination of the area led to the discovery of a .233 Remington rifle casing under the stand. Despite Wilson stating that he never recovered the crossbow bolt, officers were unable to find a bolt.
The wardens told Wilson they believed the doe was harvested using a rifle and asked where the rifle was. Wilson again changed his story, saying it must have been one of his cousins who shot the deer, and once he found it he registered the deer as his own harvest.
When confronted about his changing story, Wilson became agitated. He walked back to his residence saying he was “done.” He was then placed under arrest.
In a search of the residence, officers found a rifle with rounds which matched the casing found near the hunting stand.
A search of Wilson’s records revealed a previous conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon in February 2010.
Wilson is scheduled for an initial appearance Dec. 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center.