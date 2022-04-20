CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Colt Prielipp visited grandma Sue and Ken Olsen last Monday evening.

Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth and Doug Murray in Tomah on Friday.

Jim Bernhardt from Clifton celebrated his birthday on Thursday evening with dinner at The Stagecoach in Clifton. Jim’s family, Ken and Sue Olsen, Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff all came to help him celebrate.

Darrell Prielipp visited his mom, Sue and Ken Olsen, on Friday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday evening.

John Blija, Mike Blija and Rick Eagan went to Slinger on Saturday to help Pete and Pat Butzen cut some trees.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Pizone’s bowling alley in Tomah on Saturday for a benefit for little Henry Pease. A large crowd attended.

Pastor Bob and Dorothy Gerke and Ken and Sue Olsen were guests at the home of Ken and Shawn Sprain for a German dinner on Saturday evening.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington after church on Sunday.

Laura Butterfuss and Susan Paisley visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday afternoon.

Happy Easter to everyone. Hope you can spend time with family.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

It’s the 18th of April, and in 1775 history tells us of the midnight ride of Paul Revere. It has been reported that the event didn’t really occur, but I still enjoy the poem anyway. I hope you all had a blessed Resurrection Day and celebration of the secular side of the holiday.

Going backward this week, I’ll begin with last Monday when Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana treated me to lunch at Tabor Bar and Grill in honor of my birthday the day before. Tuesday was a special day at the Kendall Public Library as author Sue Berg met with a large grouping in the West Wing to introduce the attendees to her Driftwood Mystery series of novels with main character Jim Higgins. Thursday the gals were in Milwaukee at Am Fam Field for the Brewers home opening game, which they won. Sunday they had breakfast at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church to celebrate Resurrection Day.

Saturday the Vlasak and Zellmer families and friends gathered at the Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow for a holiday get-together and dinner. Lowell and Arlys Zellmer, Allan and Heather Vlasak, Lynnette and Sally, Chip and Mary Marty and offspring, Rachel Zellmer and kids, from Madison, Lisa Goostree of Baraboo and Mariane Weidenbach of Viroqua were the gladsome group that were there.

Coming down the valley we saw Ron and Arlene Garvens at Club Chapparal near Wonewoc for their Easter Brunch.

Mary Parkhurst’s daughter Debbie left for her home in Lexington, Kentucky, after spending a week and a half trying to get in some spring outdoor work.

Tuesday after Bible Study, Jani Bolstad of New Lisbon and I celebrated both of our birthdays with lunch at the Pony Express Supper Club. Wednesday I dined with the Hill Country Belles Red Hats gals at the Summit Restaurant near La Valle. Saturday our Red Hats Queen Mother brought Easter treats for me and the Young guys. After church on Resurrection Day, Christopher Young and son Kit of rural Hillsboro joined me for Easter buffet at Club Chapparal.

Christ has risen! He is risen, indeed! This greeting was heard throughout the Christian world and because he has risen all who believe in him and accept him as their personal savior will live with him in eternity when this life is over. What comfort this knowledge this gives for those of us who believe. Hallelujah!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.