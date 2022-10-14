CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Friday.

Dan and Mary Prielipp and Gary and Colleen McGary spent several days in Birchwood riding the UTV trails. They returned home on Sunday.

John Blija stopped by for a visit with Ken and Sue Olsen on Saturday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Annie and Fred visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday..

Ken and Sue Olsen met friends in Oakdale on Saturday and went UTV riding in the Hatfield area. Nine couples enjoyed the day together.

Bonnie Hedding and her mom, Kate Batten, from Shennington went visiting on Sunday. They visited Kenny and Sherry Georgeson’s, Ellie Krause and Bob and Jeanette Hayward all in the Shennington/Cutler area.

Dan and Mary Prielipp stopped at Ken and Sue Olsen’s on Sunday on their way home from Birchwood to pick up their dogs, who stayed with Ken and Sue.

Shiela Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Sunday.

Claudine Stockman from Wisconsin Rapids accompanied Pat Christensen to Perkins in Tomah on Wednesday to a meeting.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Instead of beginning with my usual twaddle this week, I am announcing the opening of a new restaurant in an old place. The former Pony Express in Kendall is now Flippy’s Bar and Grill. Lest you think the name is rather flippant, it is the nickname of the owner, Filippe. Since I forgot to ask his last name, you’ll have to do that when you have lunch or supper there. Christopher Young and I were there Saturday evening and were very pleased with the service and the food.

The beginning and the end of the week were busy for me starting Tuesday, when I took Andy and Anna Swartzentruber out on Hwy. V south of Burr Ridge on business. Wednesday afternoon I was surprised with a visit from cousins Jerry and Mary Smalley of Livingston. They had spent Tuesday biking the Elroy Sparta Trail and Wednesday on the 400 Trail. Since it was close to suppertime, I took them up to the Tabor Bar & Grill for our evening repast. After a couple of quiet days and Saturday supper at Flippy’s, on Sunday Christopher and I went to a pancake house in Wisconsin Dells and then drove the side roads home enjoying the beautiful autumn splendor stopping at McDonald’s in Reedsburg to say hi to Kit, who was at work and have sundaes.

Thursday morning Sally Dana went down the valley to Mary Parkhurst’s to help her with some paperwork and take care of some business.

Ron and Arlene Garvens had a fun weekend taking care of granddog Ziggy while his people Jason and Carley Garvens of Madison were at a sports celebration and get-together for his high school track team. When they got back to their parents’ place Sunday, Ziggy was overjoyed to see them,

Last Tuesday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana attended the ladies salad luncheon at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on South Ridge. That evening they joined Chip and Mary Marty and kids at Brookwood to see Layla play middle school volleyball on the Royall team. Wednesday Sally played ma jong with Eileen Richie and Lori Bandle and on Thursday lunched at the Kendal Senior Dining Center after which Sally attended the St, John’s Ladies Aid meeting. In the evening Sally and a group of friends supped at Flippy’s. Saturday Dudley Smith’s family arrived in Kendall for a Buswell cousins reunion at the Library. That afternoon the gals attended Dave Woodworth’s car show on the ridge west of Kendall.

I Corinthians 13 is the great love chapter in the Holy Bible’s New Testament. The King James version defined the word love as charity, but all of the modern translations use the word love. Verse 13 sums up the chapter in the New American Standard “But now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” Several years ago there was a popular song “What The World Needs Now Is Love.” How true that is. If we all loved one another unconditionally as God loves us, there would be no strife, no war, only peace on earth as our maker intended before sin and evil entered our lives. Love conquers all. Let us each do our part to show love to others as we travel this sod. Amen.