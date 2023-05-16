BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

(Week of May 8)

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards on Tuesday at the Senior Center.

David Prileipp visited his mom, Sue and Ken Olsen, on Wednesday afternoon.

Ken and Sue Olsen worked at the American Legion fish fry on Friday night.

Denishe Huskamp from Iowa visited her sister Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Alicia Waltemath and Annie and Fred from Wyeville, Destiny Waltemath and Finn Leis from Warrens visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Happy Birthday to Dan Prielipp, who celebrated his birthday on Friday..

Darrell Prielipp visited his mom, Sue and Ken Olsen, on Saturday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Saturday.

Jerry and Debbie Sweet from Oak Ridge, New Jersey, were weekend guests of Mike and John Blija. Mike was Jerry's crew chief and mechanic when he was racing in FCCASport Pro Alleys Series 25 years ago. They had a great time in our part of the state.

Sunday Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited her sister Bonnie Hedding.

Andy Saksa and Carmen Reyes from Milwaukee were Saturday visitors of John and Mike Blija.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington after church on Sunday.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

(Week of May 8)

Once upon a time, when I lived in St. Paul, Mother’s Day and opening day fishing fell on the same weekend. My father went up to Lake Minnewawa with a friend to his cabin. Mom and I took advantage of our weekend alone, and after church we went to Como Park and spent Mother’s Day enjoying the exhibits in the conservatory and visiting the animals in the zoo. We also ate cotton candy and fed fish to the seals in the moat around monkey island, and Mom wore her rose corsage from the Kent Street Florist. I hope you have a blessed day on Sunday. Now, on with the news.

One day last week the folks next door at Steve Schumann’s were treated to a visit by his son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Amanda and grandsons Logan and Lane from Tomah.

It was a quiet week at the Feisty Fauska’s until Thursday when Debbie and Leroy Wildes-Petersen joined Christopher Young and me for lunch at Flippy’s Bar & Grill. The next day I took Henry and Rachel Herschberger up to E.E. Sales, then after grocery shopping attended Lynette Vlasak’s retirement party at Kendall Public Library. Saturday Christopher joined me at Beezer’s Bar & Grill in Hillsboro for a celebration of life for Lowell North, former physician assistant at Gundersen Health. Supper was at the Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant and after church on Sunday breakfast buffet at Flippy’s with friends.

Arlene Garvens spent last week with seven of her quilting friends at the International Quilt Show in Paducah, Kentuckey. Saturday she and Ron visited Mary Parkhurst.

The Marty kids had a sport filled weekend. Brett wrestled Saturday and Sunday at the state tournament in Wisconsin Dells and ended up fourth in some tough competition. Layla was in a volleyball tournament Friday afternoon in Sparta, and in the eighth-grade track meet in Hillsboro she placed first in long jump and first in the relay team. Good job, youngsters!

Friday Allan and Heather Vlasak were at his sister Lynette’s retirement party in the library. Sunday Allan and Heather, Lynette Vlasak, and Sally Dana met with cousins Todd and Sue Greene of West Salem and Dave and Kris Schneider from La Crosse for the breakfast buffet at Flippy’s.

Sally played mah jong on Wednesday, and on Thursday she and Lynette had lunch at the Kendall Senior Dining Center after which Sally went to the St. John’s ladies aid at the church, while Lynette went to the library to help get ready for the next day’s retirement party. Saturday the gals met Lisa Goostree of Baraboo and lunched at Flippy’s.

One of God’s greatest gifts to His people is the friendship we share with each other. Friday and Saturday’s get-togethers were blessed with meeting with folks that have moved away or just changed jobs in the community. I was happy to be able to hug the stuffing’s out of several of these people who I may never see again in this lifetime. What joy for us believers to look forward to being together again when we meet Jesus and spend eternity with him and each other. I have songs in my head much of the time and one of my favorites is “I’m so glad I’m a part of the family of God." Hallelujah, praise the LORD!

(Week of May 15)

The month of May has provided us with entertainment every weekend with the retirement party for Lynette Vlasak as she ended her job at Kendall Public Library and the celebration of life for Lowell North on opening day of fishing to Mother’s Day this past Sunday, and we have two more weekends left. This Saturday is Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy and the month will be topped off with a three-day weekend for Memorial Day. So plan ahead if you want to have fun the last half of the month.

Next door at the Steve Schumann residence foster son Scott celebrated his birthday last Tuesday with a party. His parents and some relatives came to help him enjoy his natal day with lunch and cake and ice cream.

Activities here at Fauska’s Funny Farm began on Wednesday when Christopher Young joined me for the May meeting of the Hill County Belles Red Hats luncheon at Target Bluff Restaurant in Camp Douglas. After being fed we went to La Crosse for my appointment at Grand Rivers Dental with supper at Tabor Bar & Grill on the way home. After Bible study on Thursday, Christopher and I lunched at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall and then all was quiet here until Sunday until after church on Daystar TV. Christopher picked me up for a Mother’s Day brunch at Elroy Eatery and gave his substitute mom a beautiful card.

The gals at the west end of the valley began their first week of retirement on Monday, when Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana went up to Mount Tabor for supper at Tabor Bar & Grill. The next day they were at Royall School to see great-nieces Layla and Mya Marty run in the track competition. Wednesday they joined 17 other Red Hatters at Target Bluff and Thursday they had a free day at home. Early Friday they met with Lynne Hanson and lunched at Elroy Eatery and the next day returned bringing Amy Gernetzke and Darlene Martalock along to celebrate Darl’s 90th birthday which was the previous day.

The longest book in the Holy Bible is Psalms with 150 chapters. The first verse of Psalm 150 begins “Praise the Lord!” and continues with myriad ways to praise him ending with verse 6 “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise the Lord!” The quotes are from the New American Standard translation, and no matter how others may translate it, it is perfectly clear that if we have life and breath we are to praise the Lord in all that we say and do as we serve our time here on earth. Amen.