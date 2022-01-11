CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Leroy and I went to Joe and Cara's house Tuesday evening, along with Cardell and Emily Potter of Wisconsin Rapids, Jason, Becky and Adella Bauman and Sharon Bauman from Oakdale and John and Mary Felzke from Michigan. After a lovely dinner Cardell and Emily did their baby reveal cake, and we found out we're going to be great-grandparents to a baby girl in June of 2022. Leroy and I are so excited.

I accompanied our daughter Cara to Tomah on Wednesday and met Betty Gebhardt, Heather Moore, Lexie, Kaia and Greta from Warrens and Mandi Moore for lunch. Was great to be together after not doing this since COVID-19 started.

Leroy and I went to Joe and Cara's house on Sunday for dinner, along with Larry and Kathy Halverson of Rome.

Tuesday Ken Olsen picked up John Blija, Dave Hartley and Walter Spolum and toured around and ended up in Black River Falls for breakfast. It was a nice get together.

Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth and Doug Murray in Tomah on Friday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding's on Friday evening.

Bob and Carol Henkes and Molly from Kennesaw, Georgia, came to her dad's Ken and Sue Olsen on New Year's Day. Carol's mom passed away, and they were here for the funeral.

The Batten family Christmas was held on Saturday at the Gloria Dei Church in Tomah.

Ken and Sue Olsen spent New Year's Eve at Mark and Angie Benish's home near Warrens.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Jim Bernhardt's near Clifton for New Year's Day.

Colleen Bolchen from New Lisbon visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.

Hope the new year brings good health and safety.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

During the first full week in the new year, it seems like our neighbors have decided to take a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Most of the local folks have just been keeping closer to home, some because of the escalation of the virus and some just to enjoy the spoils of the Christmas largess. My favorite gift was Snoopy masks from one of my nieces. My family knows that I am a big Snoopy fan.

Here at the Feisty Fauska’s the week was a quiet one without one box on the calendar filled in until Sunday, when I attended the Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Kendall for a potluck dinner and hymn sing after the service. Christopher Young of Hillsboro joined us at the event.

Mary Marty is a busier mom than usual as she is hosting her nephew and niece while their mom is away on family business. The kids didn’t care about the cold as they joined the Marty cousins playing in the snow Sunday afternoon. On Saturday Brett Marty took a first in his age and weight class at a wrestling tournament at Royall.

The news was scarce from usual sources this week as Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana only had one activity when they went shopping for an all-wheel van in West Salem then lunched at the Sparta Family Restaurant on Monday.

The Kendall and Wilton communities are saddened by the passing of Ralph Gosselin at the end of the past week. Our sincere sympathy to Donna and family as they mourn their loss while rejoicing in Heaven’s gain.

The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, blessed be the name of the Lord is a phrase we often hear at funerals. As I’ve said before, for the Christian who has put their faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ as their savior, there will be a blessed reunion one day when they meet their loved ones with Jesus and spend eternity with him. We don’t know what Heaven has in store for us, but as we know from scripture that there will be no pain or sorrow there, and that is really something to look forward to in addition to all of the wondrous things that are awaiting our turn. Praise the Lord! Amen.

