CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Bonnie Hedding and her mom, Kate Batten from Shennington, visited Marlene Batten and Bob and Jeanette Hayward at Shennington.

John Blija visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Monday.

Sue Olsen went to Arlie Finingan’s funeral on Tuesday in Tomah.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Firemen’s Park in Tomah on Saturday to a graduation party for Shelby Finnigan.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Warrens on Saturday to a graduation party for Ashlnn Benish.

Brian and Ginny Moore and family from Onalaska and Robin Parlow from Holmen visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Bonnie Hedding entertained the Batten family for Father’s Day on Sunday.

Bob and Carol Hekes and Molly from Georgia, Ken and Sue Olsen from Bear Creek and Chuck and Kim Zimmerman from Edgerton met at the Eagles Club in Madison on Sunday. They were served breakfast and then scholarships were awarded. Molly Henkes was one of the recipients. Congratulations Molly. Following the ceremony everyone went to Chuck and Kim Zimmerman’s in Edgerton.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

As I write this, a week from today is the 4th of July. What happened to June? At the beginning of the month, the local farmers were wondering if it would ever quit raining so they could finish planting corn and get hay made, and now most of first crop hay has been harvested and most of the corn is well on its way to being knee high. The late planted corn is valiantly trying to make that goal.

Here at the Feisty Fauska’s it was a good week. Monday and Tuesday I chauffeured a couple of my next door Amish neighbors to medical appointments over near White City and late Tuesday morning took their visitors to the Tomah train station for their trip home to Kentucky. The next few days were quiet until Friday when Kit Young turned 19 and I joined him and his dad and brother to celebrate at the Pizza Ranch in Reedsburg with birthday cake and ice cream at their home afterwards.

Last Sunday evening Ron and Arlene Garvens enjoyed having overnight company when Keith and Marcia Garvens of St. Louis and Jason and Carley Garvens of Madison stopped in on their way home from canoeing the Boundary Waters in northern Minnesota. Tuesday Arlene hosted the Oshkosh Violet Club meeting, and in the evening Ron attended the Kendall Lions Club picnic at the Dennis Warsaw farm hosted by Cheryl Armstrong. Sunday morning they breakfasted at the Elroy Fair.

Mary Parkhurst had visitors on Thursday for lunch as Jessica Wilford and daughter Laurie Morgan from Colorado and Jolene Downs from Florida were there. Saturday grandson Guy Parkhurst of Janesville spent the night and on Sunday Mary went with her sister Myrtle Melvin and son Brian down to Valley to attend a Celebration of Life for niece Peggy Winchel.

Last Tuesday Allan Vlasak attended the Kendall Lions picnic at Dennis Warsaw’s and on Saturday he went to West Salem to visit Steve Zirk at the Mulder Home.

Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were among those who attended the Gathering and All School Reunion planning meeting at the Kendall Library last Tuesday. In the evening they enjoyed the Lions picnic at Dennis Warsaw’s. Wednesday the mah jong group met at the library, and on Thursday Lynette and Sally were at the Elroy Theater for the Kendall Library summer reading program’s movie “Luca.” Friday evening the gals joined Skip and Eileen Richie for fish dinner at Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant. On the weekend they went to Milwaukee for the Brewers games and enjoyed watching them beat the Toronto Blue Jays both days.

There are many ways to thank and praise the Lord for the myriad blessing he bestows on us continually. One way is the Wisconsin Farmers Union Kamp Kenwood’s meal blessing song from the Johnny Appleseed story, “The Lord is good to me, I thank and praise the Lord, for giving me the things I need, the sun, the rain, and the Appleseed, the Lord is good to me. Amen.” If at no other time, it is always good to remember God’s blessing on the food we eat. Have a safe and happy Independence Day weekend as we praise our heavenly father for this wonderful country we live in.

