CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Bob and Linda Stump, John and Aiko Timm, Daniel Betthauser from Tomah, Therese Schuh from Oakdale and Leroy and Pat Christenen from Rome boarded a bus on Monday and spent the week in Branson, Missouri. Great music and a lot of good food and fellowship.

Pat Christensen helped with the Monroe County Historical Society fall craft sale on Saturday in Tomah.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Kevin Franks. His funeral was on Friday.

Sue Olsen went to Mary Bernhardt’s funeral on Thursday of last week.

Mike Bakke from Milwaukee spent several days last week with John Blija.

Darrell and Shane Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Wednesday.

Fred Waltemath from Wyeville and Ken and Colleen Bolchen from New Lisbon were Friday evening visitors of Bonnie Hedding.

Happy Birthday to Bonnie Hedding, who celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

Pete and Pat Butzen from Slinger spent the weekend with John Blija.

Sue Olsen went to Kevin Franks’ funeral on Friday.

Kurt and Lorraine Swanson from Frederik Roy and RayAnne White and girls from Cumberland, Sandy Larsen and Dianna Freemore from Camp Douglas visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday to help her celebrate her birthday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath Annie and Fred from Wyeville and Fred’s friend Harley visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

The weather this past weekend has finally looked more like November at last. A sprinkling of snow brought a wintry landscape for a few days until Monday morning, when only a few white spots were left in the protected places.

Most of this week’s news comes from me as last Monday I took Mary Parkhurst to Mauston to see her doctor and we had supper at the China Buffet. The next day I joined Patty Leis when we took Margaret Leis to La Crosse, where she had surgery at Gundersen hospital. On the way home in the evening Patty and I dined at the Sparta Family Restaurant. Saturday Christopher Young of Hillsboro and I shopped in Tomah and lunched at Perkins. I didn’t have to do much cooking last week. Smile.

Arlene Garvens joined a group of her quilting buddies for a retreat at A Great Place To Be in Reedsburg Sunday through Thursday, while Ron enjoyed his bachelorhood at home.

Sunday afternoon Heather Vlasak attended Verna Thompson’s funeral at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy.

For the first time in the history of this column, there is no news from Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana. Last week I reported on their upcoming trip to Branson, and after they returned home they stayed there. Hopefully next week they will be back at their busy lives again. In the meantime, this is definitely the shortest news column I have ever written and I believe it will not be duplicated in the future.

The Lord continues to bless our little corner of the world, and this past weekend he even snowed on the fields and not on the roads, so we were able to get to church Sunday morning safely. We owe him all our thanks and praise as we are admonished to do by his apostles in Scripture.

