CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

News is scarce this week. I think everyone is busy planting flowers, gardens, mowing the lawn and working in the fields. These jobs are so rewarding, and we love to be outside doing this.

Sympathy is extended to the Darrel Prielipp family. Sheila's mom, Mildred Greenheck, passed away on Saturday.

Memorial Day has come and gone and June is arriving, so we know summer is coming.

Shirley Nauman and Sue Olsen left on Thursday, May 19 and drove to Monument, Colorado, to visit Shirley's daughter Carol and Mike and family. They returned home on the 25 of May and had a great visit. As they were getting to Colorado, they ran into a bad snowstorm and had to have Shirley's daughter come get them to her house as they could not read the road signs. They had 15 inches of snow.

Bonnie Hedding spent the weekend in Mauston at Larry and Lori Batten's for their annual rummage sale.

Congratulations to Shane Prielipp, who was one of the Tomah High School graduates on Saturday.

Carol Henkes from Georgia is spending some time with her dad, Ken and Sue Olsen.

Leroy and Pat Christensen and daughter Cara Potter from Rome were Thursday lunch guests and afternoon visitors of Brian and Carmen Mashak at Bangor. Nice to visit with friends and enjoy good food.

Leroy and Pat Christensen visited John Blija on Friday afternoon. It was time to get lilacs at John's.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

In my comings and goings around the area I have noticed that the locust trees are in full bloom this year. I can’t remember another time when they were so prolific. Also June has busted out all over with irises brightening the gardens and yards along the highways. The Lord has provided a veritable feast for the eyes for those of us who are blessed to be out and about.

Next door at the Steve Schumann residence the family was up in Holmen during the weekend to celebrate Deb’s uncle, Larry Green, on his 80th birthday.

Here at the Feisty Fauskas, I had a blessed Memorial Day last Monday beginning at St. Luke’s Historical Church at the east end of the neighborhood. The Kendall Legion arrived at 10 a.m. and presented their program in the church with the 21-gun salute and "Taps" outside. Following there was a service and coffee and cookies. I then went down to Kendall for the Legion’s service there, and Leroy Petersen helped me get my folding chair out of the car and down to the Veteran’s Memorial. Afterward I joined the folks at the Legion Hall for a luscious lunch and good fellowship.

The rest of my week was a busy one beginning on Tuesday when I attended the book club at the Kendall Library where we discussed “The 100 Year Old Man Who Climbed Out The Window And Disappeared” by Jonas Jonasson. Wednesday afternoon I picked up Margaret Leis in Kendall for a trip over to Hillsboro where Christopher Young joined us after our business was taken care and we went back to Kendall for a supper of chicken and dumplings at the Pony Express Supper Club. The rest of the week was quiet until Sunday when I picked up Christopher and headed to Elgin, Illinois, to meet his ex and picked up his four daughters, Chloe, Lily, Truth and Felicity to bring them up here for a couple of weeks with their dad and big brother Kit.

Up the valley Debbie Parkhurst drove up from Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday to her mom Mary Parkhurst’s, where she will be spending several days.

As we go west, we find Roland Koenig spending every spare moment planting corn. The result of his earliest plantings are already showing up in the fields as are the green rows in the fields along the highways and byways as we travel hither and yon.

At our western border, Allan and Heather Vlasak were in La Crosse on Tuesday and on the way home stopped at Mulder Nursing Home in West Salem for a visit with Steve Zirk. In spite of his health, Steve is in good spirits and enjoys company.

And now we come to the life and times of Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana. The gals were at South Ridge Cemetery on Memorial Day and in the evening went down to Johnnycake Hollow for supper with Lowell and Arlys Zellmer at The Ranch. Tuesday they were at book club at Kendall Library where there was lively discussion about “The 100 Year Old Man Who Climbed Out The Window And Disappeared." Wednesday Sally left for San Francisco to visit her sister Kristy Dana. Lynette lunched at the Senior Dining Center on Thursday and attended the St. John’s Ladies Aid. Friday she met former Winding Rivers Librarians Peggy Klein and Muriel Gunderson at Dorset Valley Schoolhouse for the fish fry. Saturday was graduation party day beginning with Kaylene Graewin’s at the Kendall Legion and then to Ethan and Evan Palamaruk’s at the Jim Palamaruk home.

"God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 KJV of the Holy Bible. That is the first Bible verse many of us remember memorizing in Sunday school. No matter what happens during your lifetime, God the father, son and holy apirit will be with you to the end and if you trust in that verse to guide you through life you will live in eternity with him. Verse 17 continues “For God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” What a promise! Although I don’t personally know all who read this column, I pray that some day we will meet in eternity, Amen.

