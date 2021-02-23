CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Week of Feb. 1
Ken Olsen visited John Blija on Wednesday. Always nice to have your neighbor check on you.
Saturday Dave and Doris Hartley from Oakdale area met Ken and Sue Olsen for breakfast.
Saturday Duane and Becky Prielipp and Kylie visited Ken and Sue Olsen. Kylie stayed and spent the night with Grandma Sue and Ken.
This week
Bonnie Hedding visited her Aunt Ruth and Don Murray in Tomah on Friday.
Dan and Mary Prileipp left on Wednesday to go snowmobiling at St. Germaine. They returned home on Sunday.
Annie Waltemath from Wyeville visited Aunt Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.
Dan and Mary Prielipp stopped to visit Ken and Sue Olsen on their way home from snowmobiling.
Bonnie Hedding went to the home of Ken and Colleen Bolchen in New Lisbon on Sunday for the annual Batten euchre party.
Ken and Sue Olsen and Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff went to the Steak House in Sparta for a Valentine’s dinner.
Daughter Cara Potter from Cutler took Leroy and me to La Crosse last Wednesday for doctor appointments.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Leila Tiber. Leila wrote the Diamond Valley news for many years. She was a great lady.
The cold weather has kept some of us home but it shall cease. We should not complain as this is the first below zero weather we have had.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
With the warmer weather the past week, you’d think the neighbors would be out enjoying it, but if they were they didn’t tell me about it. However, I managed to find something to relate, and we can always count on the Vlasak families at the west end of the valley to have some activities to report.
Thursday night I drove up to the train depot in Tomah, where I met Eli Swartzentruber who had come from Ohio to visit his parents Chris and Elizabeth and his siblings who live next door to me for the weekend. Friday I stopped on my way home from Hillsboro to visit Ron and Arlene Garvens up on the hill overlooking our valley.
The Marty family had a fun-filled weekend beginning on Saturday when Brett participated in a wrestling tournament in Tomah. Then Layla, Brett and Mya spent the night with their Marty grandparents while Chip and Mary went to the Hillsboro Brewing Company for supper. The next morning they picked up the kids and Brett attended a baseball practice. Later Chip coached Layla’s sixth-grade Royall girls basketball team in Elroy.
Early Tuesday morning Sally Dana and I joined Carol Bradley at the Glendale town hall to work at the spring primary election. That evening Lynette Vlasak joined Sally for the Kendall Lions meeting at The Pony Express Restaurant. Thursday noon Lynette visited Ruth Steinke up at Hoffman’s Corners. Friday evening the gals picked up pizza at Hillsboro Brewing Company and took it over to share with Connie Dorow for supper. Saturday morning Lynette and Sally went up to South Ridge to have coffee with Alice Brandau, and Darlene Martalock drove over to join the party.
Farmers Union Kamp Kenwood youth had several table prayers, and one of them was from a Johnny Appleseed song that went “The Lord is good to me, I thank and praise the Lord, for giving me the things I need, the sun, the rain and the apple seed. The Lord is good to me. Amen.” Just a reminder that we should be thankful for all of God’s blessings, even a little apple seed. What an awesome creation!