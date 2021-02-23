CORRESPONDENCE

Sympathy is extended to the family of Leila Tiber. Leila wrote the Diamond Valley news for many years. She was a great lady.

The cold weather has kept some of us home but it shall cease. We should not complain as this is the first below zero weather we have had.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

With the warmer weather the past week, you’d think the neighbors would be out enjoying it, but if they were they didn’t tell me about it. However, I managed to find something to relate, and we can always count on the Vlasak families at the west end of the valley to have some activities to report.

Thursday night I drove up to the train depot in Tomah, where I met Eli Swartzentruber who had come from Ohio to visit his parents Chris and Elizabeth and his siblings who live next door to me for the weekend. Friday I stopped on my way home from Hillsboro to visit Ron and Arlene Garvens up on the hill overlooking our valley.