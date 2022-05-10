 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRESPONDENCE

  • 0

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Fred Waltemath from Wyeville visited aunt Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Shane Prielipp's ball game on Monday.

Shirley Nauman visited Sue Olsen on Friday.

Dave Hartley from Oakdale visited Ken Olsen on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen, John Blia from Bear Creek and Pat Christensen from Rome attended the Oakdale REC annual meeting at the Tomah Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Pete Butzen from Slinger spent Wednesday helping John Blija.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Annie visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Sue Olsen and Shirley Nauman spent Saturday shopping in Wisconsin Dells.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

