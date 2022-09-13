CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Pete Butzen from Slinger visited John Blija on Thursday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Friday.

Doris Kelley and Sue Olsen met for breakfast on Thursday.

Friday was a girls day away. Becky Prielipp, Sue Olsen, Mary Waltemath, and Sheila Prielipp spent the day in La Crosse.

Randy Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Fountain City on Sunday and toured Elmer's Toys. They will be having an auction at Elmer's soon. He has so much to see.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Annie and Fred visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday afternoon.

Pat Christensen from Rome visited Mandi Moore in Tomah on Wednesday afternoon.

Joe and Cara Potter and grandad and gram Christensen from Rome, Cardell and Emily Potter and Laylah from Wisconsin Rapids enjoyed dinner together on Thursday night for our 61st wedding anniversary.

Pat Christensen visited Jason and Becky Bauman on Friday at Oakdale.

Joe and Cara Potter and Mike and Melinda Ehde from Prairie Du Chien visited gram and grandad Christensen on Saturday.

Hope everyone had a nice Labor Day. Fall is coming.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

It’s a new week, and as we enter the second week of September, by the calendar according to Myrna, autumn began a week ago today. Some cornfields are already starting to show signs of drying up with their stalks turning a nice light brown and a few precocious trees are getting ready to put on their fall finery with leaves of gold and magenta peeking out. On to the reason for this column.

After the busy Labor Day weekend, a few folks spent their Monday holiday enjoying themselves elsewhere. Steve Schumann with Deb, Scott and Bryana, spent the day on the Mississippi River fishing on The Best Dam Float catching some fresh food for dinner. Several other anglers shared the float with them.

On the way home from a church meeting Tuesday evening, I stopped partway down the Hwy. W hill for a visit with Jeff and Candy Maas. They were busy making salsa on the deck, but Candy took a break to show me their new house that they just completed this spring and have been living in during the summer. They have a very comfortable domicile with a great view in every direction. The next day Christopher Young and I were out and about and ended up in Wonewoc at the R & S Spirits & Lounge (formerly The Wagon Wheel) for supper. Good food, nice proprietors. After a couple of days cooking at home, Saturday afternoon brought us to Tabor Bar & Grill where Christopher and I enjoyed sharing our meal with Bob Steffen and having a good chat. After church on Sunday Dave and Pam Strike dined at The Elroy Eatery with me. Later in the day Pam showed up at my house bringing zucchini treats.

Up the valley Mary Parkhurst’s nephew Jacob Winchel came down from Tomah for a Sunday morning visit with his aunt.

Ron and Arlene Garvens spent the weekend in Oshkosh at the State African Violet Show in St. Jude’s Catholic Church.

The Marty family spent the Labor Day weekend in Kendall taking part in various activities in the park and on Sunday Layla and Brett were in the parade with the Royall wrestling group.

Last Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana spent the final day of the holiday weekend up on Hwy. V, where they attended Carolene Martalock’s estate sale. The next day it was back to business at the Kendall Public Library, where I spent the late afternoon finishing the book I was reading and greeted Donna Goselin when she came in for a meeting with Lynette and Sally.

The Evangelical Free Church of Kendall has been going through a period of readjustment as it has now left the fellowship of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church and is working with the Forest Lakes District associate superintendent and pastors from the Sparta and Tomah Evangelical Free Churches to reunite with them. Our church is a Bible-believing and preaching fellowship of believers and welcomes all who want a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus. Pray for us as we grow in grace and fellowship with him.