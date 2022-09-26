CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

(WEEK OF SEPT. 12)

Bonnie Hedding entertained at a family picnic on Labor Day at her home.

John Blija spent Labor Day at the Latvian House near Kirby.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Mike Blija spent the weekend in Illinois visiting his daughter, Anja.

Sue Olsen and sister Dori Kelley met for breakfast on Thursday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen helped at the fish fry on Friday evening at the American Legion.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville accompanied Bonnie Hedding to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, where they visited Joey and Jodi Mosher on Saturday.

Pete Blija from Whitewater visited his dad, John Blija, on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Cranberry Country Lodge on Saturday afternoon to a wedding reception for Kevin and Sara Finnigan.

Bonnie Hedding went to Shennington on Sunday and picked up her mom, Kate Batten, and they went to Warrens to visit Brandon Leis and Destiny Waltemath and new baby Sinneas.

Grandad and gram Christensen went with Cardell and Emily Potter and Laylah to Marshfield to see how the new Jimmy John's store is coming. On the way home we stopped in Rudolph to see the Dick Trickle Memorial. It is beautiful.

Wednesday night was ladies night out. Daughter Cara Potter treated gram Christensen and Kathy Halverson to dinner.

Thursday afternoon and dinner guests of Leroy and me on Thursday were Ron and Carol Vandervort from Washington and Claudine Stockman from Wisconsin Rapids.

Friday was the big 50s class reunion held at Cranberry Country Lodge in Tomah. It was the classes of 1950 through 1959. A large crowd attended, and it was a great time to see so many old friends. The plans are to hold it on the same date next year.

The Woodland Church in Rome held a church picnic on Saturday at Pastor Margo and Jeff Peterson's ranch. I accompanied Kathy Halverson.

Cardell and Emily Potter and Laylah from Wisconsin Rapids visited grandad and gram Christensen on Sunday afternoon.

(WEEK OF SEPT. 19)

John Blija visited Sue and Ken Olsen on Monday.

Ken and Sue Olsen and John Blija from the neighborhood met other railroad coworkers for breakfast in Sparta on Thursday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Friday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Annie from Wyeville and Don Batten from Friendship were Saturday evening dinner guests of Bonnie Hedding.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the Tomah fairgrounds to join UTV riders for a parade in Tomah. They had breakfast before the ride at the fairgrounds and then the parade. They estimated about 52 riders paraded down main street.

Chris Hedding and Peter from Wittenberg came and spent the day at Bonnie Hedding's and were dinner guests on Saturday evening.

Ken and Sue Olsen took in the tractor pull at Clifton on Saturday afternoon. A large crowd attended, and the weather was perfect for the pull.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, in Shennington after church on Sunday.

Bonnie Hedding visited Randy and Alicia Waltemath in Wyeville on Sunday afternoon.

Eric Kemp from Rome visited Leroy and Pat Christensen last Wednesday. Eric was originally from Tomah.

Leroy and Pat Christensen visited John Blija on Thursday. John grows huge/beautiful dahlias, and he shared some with us.

Cardell and Emily Potter and Laylah stopped in for a few minutes on Sunday for a short visit. Our little Laylah is growing so fast.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

(WEEK OF SEPT. 19)

What happened to the first two weeks of September? A few days ago I suddenly realized that I hadn’t sent out my usual first of the month greeting cards for friends and family birthdays and anniversaries. I guess I hadn’t recovered from the Labor Day weekend. Somehow I managed to get two of these columns written and now am on number three. You will notice that this one is much shorter than usual due to my not being able to connect with all of my neighbors, and the ones I did talk to didn’t have news to share.

Up the valley at Mary Parkhurst’s, her grandson, Guy Parkhurst of Janesville, had Sunday breakfast with her. That young man is so faithful in helping to take care of his grandmother.

On Wednesday the Hill Country Belles Red Hats met at the Elroy Eatery for their monthly get-together with 11 members present.

Since I forgot to check my e-mail last Monday, I missed the announcement for the Red Hats meeting. So when Christopher Young and I arrived at the Elroy Eatery for lunch, lo and behold, there was a long table of my Red Hat sisters looking at us with me wearing a plain old blue outfit with a bare head and no red or purple in sight. We sat in an adjacent booth, and this was the first time a man was at our meeting.

The only other news is that I attended the Thursday Bible Study at the Evangelical Free Church of Kendall, and on Sunday Christopher and I drove over to Mauston and dined at the Park Oasis Family Restaurant.

In our Sunday service at the Free Church in Kendall, Pastor John Olson preached on the conversion of Saul and how his behavior had changed from persecuting Christians to declaring that Jesus was the Son of God, preaching the truth to all who would listen and walking with the light of Jesus in his heart. Pastor got personal when he asked us if we were leading lives of Christian witness, showing others that we have Jesus in our hearts. Once upon a time I heard someone ask “If you were accused of being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict you?” Amen.