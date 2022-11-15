CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Pat Christensen attended the Operation Roundup meeting at Oakdale electric on Wednesday.

Our daughter Cara Potter visited us on Thursday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Friday.

The retired railroad group met on Thursday at the Sparta Family Restaurant. John Blija and Dave Hartley accompanied Ken Olsen to the breakfast.

Ken and Sue Olsen worked at the American Legion fish fry on Friday night.

Mike Bakke and a friend from Milwaukee spent several days last week at John and Mike Blija's and went hunting. No luck, but they enjoyed being out in the woods.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Bonnie Hedding visited Bill and Deanne Batten and her mom Kate Batten at Shennington on Sunday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Annie from Wyeville, and Destiny Waltemath and baby Finneas from Warrens visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.

Have a good week.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Veterans Day, 2022, originally known as Armistice Day, is now history, and a few of us in the neighborhood were blessed with attending a couple of programs, so read on. As you read this, it will be only a week until Thanksgiving and the annual pig out with family and friends. In the meantime we have a few tidbits to share from last week.

Last Tuesday Sally Dana and I represented the neighborhood at Glendale Town Hall as we worked the morning shift with Carol Bradley and Eileen Richie at the gubernatorial election.

Wednesday noon Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were among the new members who joined our red hat sisters at the meeting of the Hill Country Belles at Murray’s On Main, affectionately known as MOM’s in Tomah.

Friday afternoon Christopher Young and I attended the Wonewoc Center School’s Veterans Day program. Dan Kouba and The Journeymen entertained as a part of the festivities. Sunday we drove down to East Dubuque to my nephew Rev. Kurt Hansen’s book launch and signing of “Daughters of Teutobod” at Timmerman’s Supper Club.

Arlene Garvens spent Sunday through Thursday in Reedsburg at a quilting retreat at A Great Place To Be.

On Friday the Chip Marty family was joined by grandparents Bob and Karen Marty, Lowell and Arlys Zellmer and aunt Lynnette Vlasak with Sally Dana as they attended the Royall Elementary School’s Veterans Day Program in which Brett and Mya Marty participated.

In addition to the above activities, last Monday Lynette and Sally were in Baraboo for lunch with Mount Horeb friends at The Burger Company. Tuesday Lynette had a regional library meeting and on Friday after the Veterans Day program they attended visitation for Pastor Jim Olsen at St. Matthew’s Church on South Ridge. Saturday Sally helped serve lunch at the Olsen funeral. Sunday Sally lunched with Mariane Weidenbach in La Crosse and attended author John Armbruster’s presentation of his book “Tailspin”.

In our family I learned a table prayer at an early age, “Come, Lord Jesus, be our guest, let this food to us be blest”. In my husband Dave’s family they prayed “God is great, God is good, let us thank Him for this food”. I wasn’t always so thankful for squash or liver, but we praised the Lord anyway. My sister-in-law’s family began their meal with “Bless us O Lord, and these They gifts which Thou has provided from Thy mercy. In Jesus name, Amen." Whatever words we choose, our meals will always taste better, even squash and liver, when we praise the Lord for his bounty.