CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Pete and Pat Butzen from Slinger spent Thursday and Friday with John Blija.

Bob and Carol Henkes from Kennesaw, Georgia, were passing through Tomah on vacation and met Carol’s dad, Ken and Sue Olsen, for lunch.

Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, on Friday and Saturday.

Darrell and Shane Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen Saturday.

Ken and Colleen Bolchen, who live in New Lisbon, held a birthday party on Sunday for their son, Collen. Relatives and friends joined them. Aunt Bonnie Hedding from Bear Creek attended.

Bob and Carol Henkes from Kennesaw, Georgia, visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Sunday and were overnight guests and left for home on Monday.

Lyda Lanier, Lucy Sherwood and Nona Smith were Monday (Oct. 25) visitor/lunch guests of Leroy and Pat Christensen in Rome.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

(Week of Oct. 25)

The change in the weather seems to be keeping folks closer to home. Probably digging out the long underwear and winter duds to combat the colder temps. However, a few of us had something to report, especially the busy gals from the west end of the neighborhood.

Saturday at the Steve Schumann home, Deb Wood and the family had a birthday party for her daughter, Angie, of Viola.

Margaret Leis and I were in La Crosse on Tuesday afternoon for one of her doctor’s appointments, and on the way home we stopped at the Sparta Family Restaurant for supper. I had my last appointment with the dermatologist in Onalaska on Thursday, and my foot has finally healed from the skin graft a couple of months ago.

Thursday Ron and Arlene Garvens worked at the Elroy Food Pantry.

Ginger Parkhurst came up from Richland Center on Thursday to see her aunt Mary. Guy Parkhurst of Janesville was there on Saturday before going over to his other grandma, Elaine Woodard’s, to go bowhunting.

Monday Lynette Vlasak attended visitation for Kathleen Chambers at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wilton, then drove down to Mount Horeb for lunch with some of her former co-workers at the school. Wednesday Sally Dana played mah jong with the regular group, and on Thursday she attended the Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society meeting at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall. Saturday the gals were up at the Tomah Legion Hall to help Lila Grawin celebrate her 95th birthday. Sunday the busy duo went down to the Dells where they met Lisa Goostree for lunch at the Cracker Barrel Restaurant.

The Lord continues to bless our little corner of his creation and we give him all our thanks and praise. Our prayers go up for the folks south and west of us as they are experiencing foul weather on top of the losses from the wildfires out west. We don’t understand why some of us are saved from calamity while others are suffering from these crises, but we know that God is in control and depend on his love for us to bring us through disasters. Praise the lord anyway!

(Week of Nov. 1)

It’s Nov. 1 already as I write this, and the lazy trees have been showing more color three weeks late. They still don’t seem to be as brilliant as usual, but we are enjoying the long autumn. The past week the corn harvest has been evident as several fields are now bare. As I drive east out of the valley, I can see down the road before I get to the corner with the corn gone.

Last week was a busy one again for yours truly. It began on Tuesday with book club at the Kendall Public Library as we discussed the book Oogy by Larry Lavin, a true story about the rescue of a puppy that had been badly abused as a bait dog by dog fighters. From there I joined Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana as we went to Royall High School’s excellent fall concert. Wednesday noon six of the Helpful Homemakers lunched at the Double R Bar and Restaurant in Elroy. Thursday afternoon Christopher Young of Hillsboro and I went to Reedsburg on business and had supper at the Family Restaurant. Friday night I attended the library-sponsored movie Aunt Mary starring Jean Stapleton. It was a story about a handicapped woman who formed a baseball team of young boys to provide an activity to keep them out of mischief. Sunday after church I dined with Pastor Kim and Barb Kuhfuss, Dave and Pam Stride and Christopher Young at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy.

Up the valley at Parkhurst’s, Mary’s great-nephew, Jacob Winchel, visited one day last week. Otherwise it was a quiet one with no other activity.

Ron and Arlene Garvens had company last week when Bob and Gladys Roszkowski of Eagle arrived on Thursday. The next day the two couples went to a quilt show in Marshfield and did some shopping at quilt shops. Saturday they drove down to Gays Mills for apple shopping.

At the west end of the neighborhood Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana continue to provide us with news of their activities. Last week they hosted the two groups of book clubs and attended the Royall High School fall concert on Tuesday. Wednesday they gathered with a group of Kendall church members at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church for a pizza party with the food from the Hidden Inn. Friday they hosted the showing of the movie Aunt Mary at the church fellowship hall. Sunday afternoon the St. John’s members went up to South Ridge to St. Matthew’s Church, where they joined the folks up there for a farewell dinner for Pastor Larry and Cheryl Neitzel as they are retiring and moving down to the Milwaukee area. They have been a welcome addition to our community and will be missed by many in addition to their own church members.

Our prayers go out to the Lord for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones this week. Joe Belsky’s funeral was Friday, and we pray God’s comfort for Joan as she grieves the loss of her husband while rejoicing in his presence with God. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the Lord. As our older residents leave us, our community is poorer for their absence. God has blessed us with memories to help keep alive our loved ones in our hearts as we wait our turn to join them in their new lives in eternity.

