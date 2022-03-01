CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Terry and Sharon Larkin from Tomah spent Tuesday with Leroy and me — a good time of visiting.

Grandchildren Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids came and visited Grandad and Gram Christensen at Rome on Saturday evening.

Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids came and picked Grandad and Gram Christensen up Sunday for a ride. The weather was so nice and a great day to be out in it.

Ken and Sue Osen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Saturday.

The Clifton Rod and Gun Club held its wild game feed on Saturday at The Stagecoach in Clifton.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the feed and met Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff there. After they ate, Doris and Jim went to Ken and Sue's and played cards.

Kurt and Lorraine Swanson and Andrew Swanson, Raye Anne White and Rosalie and Gwendolyn from Frederic visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.

Ken and Colleen Bolchen held their annual euchre party on Sunday at their home in New Lisbon. Bonnie Hedding picked her mom, Kate Batten, up in Shennington and they went to the party.

Ken and Sue Olsen visited Doris Kelley on Sunday.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

On this last day of February, it looks like we have another week where the neighbors have been busy making news for you. So I will desist with the folderol and get on with the good stuff.

Saturday evening next door neighbor Steve Schumann and Deb went up to the Tabor Bar and Grill to help her sister Dar Petersen celebrate the entry into her sixth decade.

Two of our Amish neighbor’s older offspring were going to Ohio and New York on Monday to visit relatives, so I took them up to the Amtrak Station in Tomah. Wednesday evening Christopher and Kit Young of Hillsboro picked me up and took me to the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall for broasted chicken and dumplings. Yum! Saturday morning I had business in town, so I had breakfast at the Pony Express. In the afternoon I went to Elroy to visit my cousin Joanne Pasch and take care of some family business.

Kurt and Catherine Garvens were on their way home from the Birkebeiner Cross Country Ski Tournament at Hayward and stopped for some quality time with parents Ron and Arlene. This was Kurt’s 23rd Birke, and he is aiming for number 25.

Mary Parkhurst’s grandson Guy Parkhurst came up from Janesville on Friday and spent the night with her. When he left on Saturday, he went over the hill north of Kendall to spend the rest of the weekend with his other grandmother, Elaine Woodard.

Thursday evening Allan Vlasak attended the Royall Middle School basketball game, and on Saturday he went up to the Sparta hospital to see Steve Zirk, who is back after a brief time at home.

And now we come to the saga of the gals at the west end of the valley. Wednesday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana went to the Royall girls basketball game. Royall beat Alma-Pepin in the first game of the tournament. Thursday Sally accompanied Lynette to West Salem, where she attended the meeting at Winding Rivers Library Headquarters. At lunch they met with Barb Buswell of Onalaska for a good visit. Friday night the gals were in Hillsboro for the Royall girls second game, which they won. Saturday they attended the Monroe County Fine Arts Day at Meadowview School and attended Paige Bandle’s piano recital. That night they were in Bangor for the third basketball tourney, which Royall lost, so that’s the end of the season for Royall girls. They did well to get that far. Congratulations, young ladies!

This Wednesday we enter the Christian celebration of Lent, where the last six weeks of Jesus’ ministry on earth is remembered and we prepare for his triumphant entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and his last week including his crucifixion on Good Friday and the joy of his resurrection on Easter morning. What a wonderful savior we worship as he suffered unspeakable pain on the cross to save us from our sins if only we believe in his sacrifice and accept him as our Lord, believing in his resurrection and his promise to live in our hearts as we look forward to eternity with him in heaven. Hallelulah! Amen.

