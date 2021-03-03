CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Ken and Sue Olsen took Darrell and Sheila Prielipp and Shane to the Madison airport on Thursday to fly out to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to watch their son Connor play ball. Connor played Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and Alabama won all three games. Connor was a starting pitcher.
Saturday Alicia Waltemath and Fred from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding.
Brittney, Loralee and Lucas Sanwald from Tunnel City visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.
Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff went to the wild game feed in Clifton on Saturday and stopped to visit Ken and Sue Olsen on their way home.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.
Grandad and Gram Christensen went to Jimmy John’s in Stevens Point on Thursday and had lunch with grandson Cardell Potter and Emily Felzke.
Lets hope our cold weather is about over. It was short-lived, so we really should not complain.
Stay well/be safe.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
With last week’s warm-up, the neighbors have crawled out of their caves and have been getting more active. Although we all have been out and about on necessary trips for groceries, meds and doctor appointments, the fun stuff has been on hold during the deep freeze.
One activity that I always try to attend when it is scheduled is the Kendall Public Library Book Club. This month there were three small meetings planned due to the social distancing problem. I met with the group at the evening session, and we discussed the book Chestnut Street by Maeve Binchy. It was a series of short stories based on the lives of the residents of Chestnut Street in Dublin, Ireland. Early Thursday morning I went next door and picked up Elizabeth Swartzentruber, then drove up on the ridge to the west to get Eno, Sarah and Kate Glick for a trip up to the Tomah Greyhound Station to get the bus to visit relatives in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Wednesday Jim and Mary Parkhurst joined Ron and Arlene Garvens for a trip to Peterson’s COVID-19 Pharmacy in Hillsboro for their second COVID-19 vaccine. Saturday Kurt and Catherine Garvens stopped in for supper with the grandparents on their way home from the Birkebeiner cross country ski races up north. That afternoon grandson Jason and wife Carley drove up from Madison to see Uncle Kurt and Aunt Catherine and spend the night with their grandparents.
The Marty family is getting more active in sports as Layla and the Royall sixth-grade girls played two basketball games at Weston and won both the Weston game and the one against Reedsburg. Sunday Brett wrestled in three matches at Mauston and won all three in his age and weight group. Congratulations, Layla and Brett.
Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were at all three book club meetings as Lynette led the discussions and Sally assisted. Wednesday the gals met Carol Fronk and Judie Roloff at the library and had pizza from the Hidden Inn. Friday they attended visitation for Gary Bever at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton. Our sympathy goes out to the Bever family and to Karen Arzt as she mourns the loss of her brother.
Last week I mentioned one of the Kamp Kenwood table prayers, and this week I’m remembering the one the Fauska family prayed before their meals. “God is great, God is good, and we thank Him for our food. By His hand we all are fed. Give us Lord our daily bread.” My family grew up praying “Come Lord Jesus, be our guest. Let this food to us be blest.” When our great nephew Egan Hill was about four years old at Thanksgiving he prayed “Thank you Lord for bread and butter, but most of all thank you for each other”. Perhaps you have a family prayer or one that you remember from your past. The important thing is to remember it now and give God the thanks he deserves for providing us with our basic needs. Amen