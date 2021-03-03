CORRESPONDENCE

Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were at all three book club meetings as Lynette led the discussions and Sally assisted. Wednesday the gals met Carol Fronk and Judie Roloff at the library and had pizza from the Hidden Inn. Friday they attended visitation for Gary Bever at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton. Our sympathy goes out to the Bever family and to Karen Arzt as she mourns the loss of her brother.

Last week I mentioned one of the Kamp Kenwood table prayers, and this week I’m remembering the one the Fauska family prayed before their meals. “God is great, God is good, and we thank Him for our food. By His hand we all are fed. Give us Lord our daily bread.” My family grew up praying “Come Lord Jesus, be our guest. Let this food to us be blest.” When our great nephew Egan Hill was about four years old at Thanksgiving he prayed “Thank you Lord for bread and butter, but most of all thank you for each other”. Perhaps you have a family prayer or one that you remember from your past. The important thing is to remember it now and give God the thanks he deserves for providing us with our basic needs. Amen