CORRESPONDENCE

Pat Christensen visited with Mandi Moore on Tuesday for Mandi’s birthday.

Cardell Potter from Wisconsin Rapids and Joe and Cara Potter from Rome spent Easter Sunday with Leroy and Pat Christensen.

Ken and Sue Olsen attended Shane Prielipp’s baseball game in Tomah on Monday afternoon, and Tomah won.

Darryl and Shane Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olson on Tuesday.

Ken and Sue Olsen worked at the American Legion fish fry last Friday. Ken and Sue took fish to go and stopped with dinner for Arden and Sherry Finnigan.

Bob and Carol Henkes from Georgia and Chuck and Kim Zimmerman from Edgerton came for Easter and were overnight guests of Ken and Sue Olson.

Jodi and Joey Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, spent the Easter weekend with Bonnie Hedding.

Chris Hedding and Peter from Wittenberg spent Easter Saturday with Bonnie Hedding and guests Jodi and Joe Mosher.

Kate Batten from Shennington accompanied Bonnie Hedding to Ken and Colleen Bolchen’s in New Lisbon for Easter Sunday.

John and Mike Blija spent Easter with the Michael Blija family in Whitewater.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Donita Alexander from Mather.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.