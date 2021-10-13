CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Rick and Luann Burdick from Greendale were Friday lunch and afternoon visitors of Leroy and Pat Christensen.

Leroy and Pat Christensen went to Gays Mills on Saturday and stopped at Mike and Melinda Ehde’s. They went with us to the apple orchards, and when we got back to their bar, Beverly and Mike Degenhardt from Lancaster were waiting for us. So we had lunch and a great visit. Was so nice to spend some time with our car racing friends.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth and Doug Murray in Tomah on Saturday.

Happy birthday to Janice (Prielipp) Miller who celebrated her birthday on Oct. 1. Several of her old neighbors wished her happy birthday on Facebook.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Seneca, Illinois, on Saturday and visited Emil Leussman and returned home on Sunday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

A few weeks ago my door bell rang, and when I went to see who it was I was greeted by a gal I hadn’t seen in several years. It was Wendy, the daughter of Bud and Charmayne Reardon, the former owners of the Steele’s Drug Store in Kendall. She brought me a t-shirt with a picture of Bud and Charmayne standing in front of the soda fountain counter with me in the corner of the picture. What a delightful surprise.

Most of the column this week is about my activities, beginning on Wednesday when the Hill Country Belles met at Spring Valley for lunch. Thursday my niece Helena Boles arrived from Racine, and we got busy preparing for the Celebration of Life and our 50th anniversary commemoration on Saturday. Saturday noon Jim Boles and Paul Gifford of Kenosha came up to help with last minute chores at the Kendall Community Hall. Shortly before starting time, Tor Ennis and LeRoy Peterson arrived with their back up gals Diane and Carol to entertain us with some good music. Christopher Young of Hillsboro was also a big help in getting ready and cleaning up afterward. Other folks from out of town who came to the party were Louise Kaus with daughter-in-law Julie Kaus from Barron, Christine Schumann Blum of Olivia, Minnesota, and Kerry Schumann from Sparta.

Neighbors who attended were Ron and Arlene Garvens, (Ron also helped with set up earlier), Steve Schumann and Roland Koenig. Le Roy Petersen’s mom Debbie came, too.

Sunday Christopher Young and I drove down to Elgin, Illinois, to pick up his three youngest children, August, Truth and Felicity, who were brought there their mother from the Indianapolis area.

Wednesday Arlene Garvens was in Madison at Olbrich Gardens, where she attended the State Violet Club meeting.

Last Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were in La Crosse shopping, and Thursday they lunched at the Kendall Senior Dining Center. Afterward Sally attended the St. John’s Ladies Aid meeting at the church while Lynette went to work at the Kendall Public Library. Friday the gals headed to Milwaukee to see the Brewers win their first playoff game on Saturday and lose their Sunday game. Then back home to reality.

With the escalation of the COVID-19 virus, folks are again more conscious of their activities and practicing social distancing and the wearing of masks. Although some people are fearful and are staying home more, in the Holy Bible, the Book of Psalms admonishes us in many places to fear not because the Lord is with us. If we follow instructions and be aware of our presence at social activities, hopefully we will continue to survive the current upswing of the epidemic. The Lord is with us and we must keep praying and thanking him for his many blessings.

