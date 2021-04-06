CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
(Week of March 30)
Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth and Doug Murray in Tomah, and they went out for a Friday fish fry.
Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited her sister, Bonnie Hedding, on Thursday.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent the weekend with his dad, John Blija.
Wayne and Colleen Muehlenkamp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Sunday.
Bonnie Hedding visited her mom and dad, Allan and Kate Batten, at Sheninngton on Sunday.
Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.
Sympathy is extended to the family of David Muehlenkamp, who passed away last week. He was a great friend and always had a smile.
This nice weather sure is good for getting outside and starting some spring cleanup.
Happy Easter everyone. It will be nice when we can get back to Easter egg hunts, back in our church, etc.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
With the holiday weekend just past we find the neighbors have a few more news items to share. Whether you were able to be with family or celebrate the Resurrection alone with the Lord, I hope you had a blessed Easter.
Next door at the Steve Schumann home Deb’s daughter Angie and grandson Alex along with their friend Jerry enjoyed Easter dinner with the family.
Here at the Feisty Fauska’s, I had a busier week. I attended the Kendall Public Library’s book club on Tuesday, where we discussed the book “N is for Noose” by Sue Grafton. Wednesday noon I attended the funeral of Dave’s cousin Harold Baldwin at Burr Wesleyan Church. Thursday afternoon Christopher Young and his son August visited, and on Friday I had my second COVID-19 shot.
Guy Parkhurst came up from Janesville Friday afternoon and took Grandma Mary our for supper at the Pony Express in Kendall. He spent the night with her, and the next day sent over the hill north of town to see his Granma Elaine Woodard.
There were three book club meetings in order to spread out the membership for ease of social distancing and Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana attended all of them. Wednesday morning Lynette attended visitation for Harold Baldwin up on Burr Ridge. It’s baseball season again so, of course, Lynette and Sally attended the Brewers opening game on Thursday and cheered them on to victory. Saturday morning the gals gave blood at the Red Cross in Wilton and attended Allen Martin’s 80th birthday party in the afternoon.
Easter Sunday for the Vlasak, Zellmer and Marty families began for Chip and Mary Marty and kids at Bob and Karen Marty’s in Tomah. Later they joined Rachel Zellmer and kids and Allan and Heather Vlasak at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow with Lowell and Arlys Zellmer.
Easter service begins with “Christ is risen” and the response is “He is risen indeed." God sent his only begotten son that whoever believes in him and accepts him as their savior inviting him into their hearts shall never die, but have eternal life with him. What a blessed assurance. I pray His saving grace for each of you. Amen.