CORRESPONDENCE

Next door at the Steve Schumann home Deb’s daughter Angie and grandson Alex along with their friend Jerry enjoyed Easter dinner with the family.

Here at the Feisty Fauska’s, I had a busier week. I attended the Kendall Public Library’s book club on Tuesday, where we discussed the book “N is for Noose” by Sue Grafton. Wednesday noon I attended the funeral of Dave’s cousin Harold Baldwin at Burr Wesleyan Church. Thursday afternoon Christopher Young and his son August visited, and on Friday I had my second COVID-19 shot.

Guy Parkhurst came up from Janesville Friday afternoon and took Grandma Mary our for supper at the Pony Express in Kendall. He spent the night with her, and the next day sent over the hill north of town to see his Granma Elaine Woodard.

There were three book club meetings in order to spread out the membership for ease of social distancing and Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana attended all of them. Wednesday morning Lynette attended visitation for Harold Baldwin up on Burr Ridge. It’s baseball season again so, of course, Lynette and Sally attended the Brewers opening game on Thursday and cheered them on to victory. Saturday morning the gals gave blood at the Red Cross in Wilton and attended Allen Martin’s 80th birthday party in the afternoon.