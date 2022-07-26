CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Grandad and Gram Christensen visited Cardell, Emily and Laylau Potter in Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday.

A week ago Friday I was at the farmers market in Rome, and as I went into the bakery I met my good friend Darlene Rudolph from Tomah. I am not sure who was more surprised, Darlene or me, so we had a little chat. Nice to run into someone from home.

Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome went to Oregon on Saturday to the 60th wedding anniversary party for our cousins Lee and Sharon Christensen.

Leroy and Pat Christensen went to the graduation party for Shane Preilipp and the draft party for Connor Prielipp at the home of Darrell and Sheila Prielipp on Sunday. More on Connor to follow.

Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, spent the weekend with Bonnie Hedding.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath Annie and Fred from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Ken Olsen went to the Rosenow family reunion on Saturday at the Gathering Place outside of Tomah.

Sue Olsen went to granddaughter Kylie Prielipp’s STIX softball tournament on Saturday. They were playing Black River Falls. Kylie’s team won two and lost the last one.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday after Church.

Sunday was a big day at the Darrel and Sheila Prielipp home. Relatives, neighbors and friends (a lot) gathered there for the graduation party for Shane and the draft party for Connor. Connor will be playing for the Minnesota Twins. He will be going to Fort Meyers, Florida, for training. Congratulations. It was exciting to watch it on television.

Looking forward to the Monroe County Fair this week.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

By the time your read this, you will be looking at the last weekend in July. Time flies even when you’re not having fun. However, some of the neighbors have been having fun, and if you keep reading you’ll find out all about it. For some unknown reason I like to begin at the east end of the valley and head up the road. There are a few new people in the neighborhood, but I haven’t gotten to know them yet. Hopefully I will be able to include them in this column some day. In the meantime you’ll have to do with what we have.

This week the feisty Fauska’s is the easternmost abode as we travel westward, and I have been busier lately. Beginning this week on Tuesday I joined Joan Belsky, Alice Brandau and sister-in-law Darlene Martalock as we attended the Ontario Public Library’s Hat Luncheon at Wilmer Pearson’s residence. Thursday Christopher Young and I were in Reedsburg and lunched at the golf course. Friday evening Christopher and his son August joined me for the Kendall Public Library’s showing of the movie “When Every Day Was The 4th of July” at St. John’s Lutheran Church fellowship hall. Saturday the Young guys enjoyed pizza and ice cream at the Goose Barn near La Farge. Sunday evening we were in Reedsburg to have supper at McDonald’s and pick up Kit Young to bring him home for a day off on Monday.

As we go up the road and turn left up the hill to the Garvens residence, Ron and Arlene were among the members of the Kendall Lions Club for their picnic and installation of officers at Glendale Park in Kendall Tuesday evening.

Back in the valley, we get to the west end of the neighborhood where Sally Dana was at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kendall on Monday working at Joyce Hoppman’s funeral. Tuesday evening she and Lynette Vlasak were at the Lions picnic and Thursday morning Lynette attended visitation for Marge Noonan at Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. She then joined Sally, Heather Vlasak, Arlys Zellmer and Ruth Zellmer at the Ontario Public Library Hat Luncheon. Friday evening the gals hosted the movie at St. John’s and they topped the weekend off with a trip to Milwaukee where they cheered the Brewers on to wins both Saturday and Sunday.

As we extend our deepest sympathy to the families of Joyce Hoppman, Marge Noonan and Bob Benish, whose funeral is today (Monday), we are reminded that as Jesus was raised from the dead over 2,000 years ago, we all will be raised on that glorious day when our Lord Jesus returns. The Sadducees did not believe in the resurrection, and that is why they were sad, you see. But the Apostle Paul taught the truth of resurrection on that final day when we believers will be with Jesus and the unbelievers will live eternally in Hades. What a blessed day of reunion that will be for us and one that all believers anticipate with joy. Hallelujah!