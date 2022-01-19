BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Our daughter Cara Potter took Leroy and me to Wausau last Monday for an appointment and then took time to do some shopping.

Bob and Linda Stump from Tomah were Saturday brunch and afternoon visitors at our house.

Linda Stump from Tomah and Pat Christensen visited Claudine Stockmann in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday afternoon.

Ken and Sue Olsen attended the wake for Vicki Olsen in Hillsboro on Friday evening.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Carol Henkes from Kennesaw, Georgia, is spending some time with her dad, Ken and Sue Olsen. She is here to attend the funeral of her mom, Vicki Olsen.

Colleen Bolchen from New Lisbon visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Einsteins Bar in Oakdale on Saturday for the Bear Bluff ATV Christmas Party.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Tomah on Saturday evening.

Enjoy the cold weather. January is passing us by fast.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

As I write this, it is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when we celebrate the life of a great American hero. January is half over, and I have been able to remember to write 2022 on all of my correspondence and checks. A real feat for this forgetful old gal. On with the news.

Next door Deb Wood was up at the Tabor Bar and Grill on Sunday for a Customer Appreciation Day. They have been doing good business, and if you’re looking for a good hamburger, it’s the place to go. It’s located on Hwy. V in Mt. Tabor.

Last Monday I took Margaret Leis to La Crosse for a doctor’s visit and stopped at the Sparta Family Restaurant on our way home. The next day I had a business appointment in Mauston, and Margaret accompanied me and we lunched at the China Buffet. Wednesday Christopher Young and his son Kit took me to lunch at the Tabor Bar and Grill. This was my week to eat out as on Thursday I took Mary Parkhurst to Hillsboro and then we lunched at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy. Saturday evening the Young guys and I enjoyed prime rib at the Pony Express in Kendall.

It was a busy week for Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana beginning on Monday when they went to West Salem and came home with a four-wheel drive Chrysler Pacifica. Now Lynette can get all the way up to her back door. On Wednesday Sally played Mah Jong with her usual group. Thursday the gals were in Cashton to see great-niece Layla Marty play in a middle school basketball tournament. Friday noon they invited Joyce Thonesen to join them for Senior Dining Center takeout at the library. Saturday they were back in Cashton to watch Serenity Johnson, Payton Frye and Sydney Falkowski play in the sixth-grade basketball tournament. When Sunday came, Lynette and Sally took Mary Marty and Mya out for lunch at the Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant, while Chip Marty took Layla to Mauston to watch her brother Brett in a wrestling tournament.

The Lord is blessing us with a reasonably good winter so far. The folks down in Lexington, Kentucky, aren’t so fortunate, according to Mary Parkhurst, whose daughter Debbie lives there. Heavy snow and ice make traveling hazardous, and those folks aren’t acclimated to that kind of weather as we northerners are. Keep them in your prayers as they learn to handle a Wisconsin-type winter and remember others who need God’s help during times of distress. It’s early winter here yet, and we have plenty of time to suffer its effects as we remember winters past. We’ve got to just keep thanking and praising God during good times and bad. Amen.

