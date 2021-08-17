CORRESPONDENCE

Alrita Benish from Ontario came for the pig roast at Dave Prielipp’s and later visited Ken and Sue Olsen.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

One of the joys of writing this column every week is being able to get in touch with all of my neighbors. They don’t always have any news to report, but we always have a good conversation about personal matters and prayer concerns. Without this weekly contact we probably wouldn’t know about the happenings in each other’s lives. I don’t print everything I know, and you don’t need to hear about all of our private doings. Sometimes you read about them after the fact. With that said I’ll get on to the current news.

If it wasn’t for doctor visits and chauffeuring my Amish neighbors, I’d lead a pretty dull life. Of course there are good books from the library, the TV programs I like and keeping in touch with my cousins via e-mail to keep me from getting bored. A trip to The Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall, Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy and The Kitchen Café in Hillsboro help me to get out and about.