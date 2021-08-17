CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Bonnie Hedding and her parents, Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington, went to Juneau County Wilderness Park on Saturday for a potluck meal as the Batten family was having a campout weekend.
Ken and Sue Olsen were some of the guests of Thrivent Insurance on Sunday for a Loggers game in La Crosse.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent Saturday with his dad, John Blija.
Dave and Kristy Prielipp hosted a pig roast at their home on Saturday. Despite the rain, a large crowd attended.
Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday evening.
Shania Prielipp from Montana arrived at her parents Dave and Kristy Prielipp’s home on Friday and will be spending a week visiting.
Connor Prielipp from Alabama is spending some time with his parents, Darrell and Sheila Prielipp.
Shane Prielipp, Tyrell and Julie Gebczyk, Kevin Finnigan and friend Sara spent a week fishing on Lake Michigan. They returned home on Friday.
Friday evening dinner guest at grandma Sue and Ken Olsen’s was Shane Prielipp.
Mike Blija from Wautoma attended his class reunion on Saturday evening in Tomah.
Alrita Benish from Ontario came for the pig roast at Dave Prielipp’s and later visited Ken and Sue Olsen.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
One of the joys of writing this column every week is being able to get in touch with all of my neighbors. They don’t always have any news to report, but we always have a good conversation about personal matters and prayer concerns. Without this weekly contact we probably wouldn’t know about the happenings in each other’s lives. I don’t print everything I know, and you don’t need to hear about all of our private doings. Sometimes you read about them after the fact. With that said I’ll get on to the current news.
If it wasn’t for doctor visits and chauffeuring my Amish neighbors, I’d lead a pretty dull life. Of course there are good books from the library, the TV programs I like and keeping in touch with my cousins via e-mail to keep me from getting bored. A trip to The Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall, Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy and The Kitchen Café in Hillsboro help me to get out and about.
Up the valley at the Parkhurst farm the family is blessed this week with daughter Debbie’s visit from Lexington, Kentucky, and grandson Guy’s arrival on Thursday from Janesville. Saturday the gals were in Mauston for supper at the China Buffet.
Arlene Garvens was in Elroy Thursday evening attending a presentation on gastric bypass by the library director Kari Preuss.
Last Tuesday Sally Dana was in Sparta lunching with former colleagues from Fort McCoy. Thursday she was in Sparta with Jamie Hyer and Marilyn Woodworth to pick up the new voting machine for the town of Glendale. That evening she joined Lynette Vlasak for an early birthday supper with Lori Cherf at the Hillsboro Brewing Company. Sunday Lynette and Sally were shopping in Tomah and lunched at Perkins.
God created mankind for companionship with one another and to love and serve our fellow man. So many of us are blessed by relatives and friends who take time to care for us. Some folks need constant care as they recuperate from illness and others are in need of help for other reasons. We can all be care givers as well as receivers in some way and we continue to thank and praise the Lord for all he does for us.